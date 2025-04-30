New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Study abroad, eat like a local: Where to eat near NYU Paris

Say au revoir to boring baguettes and bonjour to Parisian classics and more.
Andrea Lui and Katie Liao
April 30, 2025
Andrea Lui
(Andrea Lui for WSN)

PARIS — Before stepping foot into France, we thought the Paris food scene was just baguettes, croissants and crepes. While these are still some classic French staples, Paris has so much more to offer than mere pastries. The city of love arguably rivals our very own New York City in terms of quality and diversity of cuisine.

From hearty French dining to authentic Asian fare, here are some of the best eats from cafes, bakeries, restaurants and more near NYU Paris.

Le Jardin Saint-Germain

(Andrea Lui for WSN)

9 Rue de l’Éperon

This restaurant is the epitome of a classic French bistro. With a 4.9 rating on Google Maps, Le Jardin Saint-Germain has mass crowds at peak dining hours, so make sure to snag a reservation ahead of time. For entrees, we recommend ordering the fish of the day paired with the restaurant’s chardonnay. Pro tip: Whatever protein you order — whether it’s fish, duck or steak — be sure to ask for a wine pairing suggestion. And of course, you can’t leave Le Jardin Saint-Germain without trying its famous pain perdu for $13.67 — it’s the best French toast you’ll ever have.

Kodawari Ramen (Yokochō)

(Andrea Lui for WSN)

29 Rue Mazarine

A Japanese restaurant on the coveted Michelin Guide for 2025, Kodawari Ramen serves some of the best ramen we’ve ever had outside of Japan. The Yokochō location near NYU Paris specializes in chicken ramen, which is especially satisfying when paired with the chef’s recommended toppings of tomato and soft-boiled egg. The bowls range in price from around $16 to $18, but no matter which you order, the portion of noodles will be generous and the broth will have you hooked on its strong umami, slightly peppery flavor. We highly encourage walking in at around 3 or 4 p.m. on a weekday as wait times can get as long as three hours during peak times.

Ha Noi 1988 Ca Phe

(Andrea Lui for WSN)

35 Rue Galande

For a little pick-me-up on a long day, look no further than Ha Noi 1988 Ca Phe, just a three-minute walk away from NYU Paris. This nostalgic Vietnamese coffee shop offers a wide selection of specialty drinks from the $8.54 Vietnamese egg coffee to the $7.40 Coconut Cloud, or fresh coconut water with matcha foam. While most people go for the classic Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk, we recommend trying the $5.70 Vietnamese filter coffee, which has a uniquely subtle sweetness. It also serves delicious pastries such as the $5.70 coffee or matcha paparotti bun, and all-day lunch options like the $12.30 bò bún if you want a quick bite. 

La Maison d’Isabelle

(Andrea Lui for WSN)

47ter Bd Saint-Germain

Dubbed Paris’ best croissant in 2018, La Maison d’Isabelle is a small yet mighty outdoor bakery frequented by locals and NYU Paris students alike. Out of 29 bakeries, Maison d’Isabelle is also ranked first by NYU Paris club, The Croissant — which writes reviews of bakeries around the city — for its near perfect croissant and pain au chocolat, both for just over a dollar. The flaky outer layers that puff up from Maison d’Isabelle’s signature egg wash will leave your fingertips a buttery mess.

Chocolat Chapon

(Andrea Lui for WSN)

34 Rue Saint-Sulpice

While a lot of TikTok-viral Parisian spots can be hit or miss, Chocolat Chapon is a must-try for sweet tooths. One of Paris’ most iconic chocolatiers, Chapon offers five different varieties of chocolate mousse daily — each around $7 — that can be scooped into a cone or cup of your choice. With flavors like a slightly nutty milk chocolate to a bittersweet dark chocolate, the shop has something for every palate. Take advantage of the shop’s sample offerings by trying each flavor before committing to one, and eating a whole serving can be rich, so try splitting it with a friend if needed.

Aux Anysetiers Du Roy

(Katie Liao for WSN)

61 Rue Saint-Louis en L’Ile

Located on Île Saint-Louis, Aux Anysetiers Du Roy specializes in traditional French dishes such as $27.91 cassoulet and $25.06 beef bourguignon. The owner is charismatic and unmistakably French — he’ll judge you if you try to order Orangina with steak or pull out your camera when he torches the crème brûlée. The restaurant’s warm $15.38 goat cheese salad is an underrated gem with a nutty, creamy flavor that melts perfectly over the lightly toasted bread.

Saveurs d’Asie

(Katie Liao for WSN)

31 Place Maubert

If you’re craving pho, Saveurs d’Asie will not let you down. This hole-in-the-wall Vietnamese restaurant serves pho that rivals the ones from New York City. It never skimps on the beef slices — which are always fresh — and its flat pho noodles have a satisfying chew, soaking up the fragrant broth beautifully. We also recommend the shrimp spring rolls, which feature a unique twist with thin mango strips, as well as its flavorful duck noodle soup, topped with a well-seasoned duck fillet over springy egg noodles.

Contact Andrea Lui and Katie Liao at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Andrea Lui
Andrea Lui, Culture Editor
Andrea Lui is a junior at the Stern School of Business majoring in Business with concentrations in finance and computing and data science and is minoring in business of entertainment, media and technology. She developed a profound love for writing while performing slam poetry, prose and drama for 10 years as a competitive public speaker. At NYU, she’s also an Admissions Ambassador and serves as the external relations co-director of the Board of Undergraduate Stern Women in Business. If she’s not power napping at the WSN office or yapping with her friends, you can probably find her trying as many restaurants as humanly possible across New York City.