6 spring treats to cure your finals stress

The arrival of spring brings a rebirth to New York City — icy sludge no longer lines the curbs, daffodils peek their heads up from the melted snow and, most noticeably, restaurants and cafes begin to set up tables and chairs on the sidewalk again. There is nothing I love more than exploring the different spring specialties that bakeries begin to roll out, so here are six spots near campus to celebrate the arrival of spring with all sorts of fresh, floral and fragrant flavors.

Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery: Pink Lemon Olive Oil Cake

380 Lafayette St.

Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery is famous for its seasonal circular croissants, but the Pink Lemon Olive Oil Cake is not to be missed. In contrast to the otherwise sweet, buttery croissants that Lafayette is known for, this cake features the subtly sweet and floral taste of pink lemons paired with the smooth, tender crumb of olive oil cake. It serves as a palate cleanser and is the perfect way to end a rich, indulgent meal.

La Cabra Bakery: Apricot, Tahini and Carrot Tart

152 2nd Ave.

La Cabra is a Scandinavian-style bakery with locations in the East Village and Nolita. Originally from Aarhus, Denmark, the bakery puts Nordic baking traditions in the spotlight by sourcing seasonal ingredients, baking with high-quality grains and curating careful flavor combinations. Its Apricot, Tahini and Carrot Tart is an unexpected yet delicious treat. The sweetness and slightly tart apricot blends beautifully with the earthiness and nuttiness from the roasted carrot and creamy tahini mousse, which rounds out the dessert. The crust is delicate and lets the apricot jam filling shine, not too sweet nor overpowering.

Levain Bakery: Lemon Cookie

340 Lafayette St.

Levain Bakery is best known for its massive, decadent and gooey chocolate-filled cookies, but the Lemon Cookie is a refreshing departure from their chocolatey classics. It has the same rich base as Levain’s other cookies, but surprises you with a bright and exciting burst of lemon. In true Levain fashion, its edges are slightly crisp with a chewy, buttery and soft center, while the lemon zest inside offers a subtle escape from the otherwise sweet cookie. With multiple locations around the city and near campus, Levain is a go-to spot for tourists and locals alike in need of a satiating sweet treat straight out of the oven.

Magnolia Bakery: Carrot Cake Pudding Cup

401 Bleecker St.

The Carrot Cake Pudding Cup is a seasonal take on Magnolia’s Classic Banana Pudding Cup, swapping the banana and vanilla flavors with chunks of crumbly spiced carrot cake, swirls of cinnamon cream cheese pudding and the same crushed vanilla wafers as in its banana pudding. It’s rich, creamy, and warmly spiced — a true melt-in-your-mouth treat that is sure to brighten up your day.

Ole & Steen: Lemon Lavender Slice

873 Broadway

Ole & Steen is a Danish bakery that offers a wide array of Scandinavian treats, from breads and cakes to swirls and buns. The Lemon Lavender Slice is a delicate and fragrant cake that balances floral and tangy notes against a moist, buttery sponge. The cake is topped with a lemon zest and a light lavender glaze that adds just the right amount of botanics without being too overpowering. It’s sophisticated yet indulgent, a delicious spring treat for both the mouth and the eyes.

Librae Bakery: Pistachio Rose Croissant

35 Cooper Sq.

Librae Bakery is a cozy Bahraini-inspired bakery nestled in Cooper Square, known for blending Middle Eastern flavors with baking techniques used in Copenhagen. The bakery’s menu often features a beautiful fusion of cultures, celebrating and showcasing Librae’s commitment to freshness and highlighting traditional flavors with a modern twist.

The Pistachio Rose Croissant features layer after layer of flaky, buttery and aromatic dough with a nutty crunch and floral finish. The croissant is the perfect canvas — both elegant and decadent — for the pistachio cream and rose syrup inside to shine. The dried rose petals on top serve as the perfect pop of color and contrast to the pistachio cream beneath it. It’s available all year round, but the floral flavor profile pairs perfectly with warmer weather.

