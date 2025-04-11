Can Beli help you find love?

Dating in New York City is hard. After dozens of first dates that end in “let’s just be friends,” the myth of compatibility becomes a pipe dream. Many singles are in need of a platform that allows them to get to know someone through what they actually do, not just what they claim to like.

Apps like exercise tracker Strava, film review platform Letterboxd and restaurant organizer Beli revolve around creating and strengthening user communities connected by a specific interest. Rather than traditional dating apps which pair you with strangers, these digital platforms are more often used to deepen your understanding of people you already know.

Launched in 2021, Beli is a restaurant rating and tracking app created by food enthusiasts and couple Judy Thelen and Eliot Frost. Beli has a unique format: Members evaluate food and drink spots by selecting either “I didn’t like it,” “I liked it!” or “It was fine,” followed by the option of adding pictures, details and tagging who they dined with. From this data, Beli asks users to compare the restaurant at hand with past ratings, and then computes a numerical score on a scale from one to 10. As a result, Beli users’ profiles are an amalgamation of their food preferences over time.

Though Beli only allows users to comment on others’ posts, it doesn’t have to be reserved for close friends either. Once you swipe through and message users on an actual dating app, consider turning to Beli next, searching for the name of your potential partner and looking at their restaurant rankings to cross-reference for compatibility.

Food is the way to my heart and stomach, as it is for many in New York City. Sharing my list of underrated restaurants is like sharing a piece of myself with others — the giving and receiving of food, and by extension, food reviews, is synonymous with affection. Some people have a sweet tooth, while others have insane spice tolerances — finding these common grounds can create a special sense of understanding between partners.

Picture this: You have a distant friend that you want to get to know more and possibly date, but you’ve had about three conversations with them and have no idea how to approach them again. Taking a quick look at their Beli profile allows you to discern their culinary likes and dislikes — you can suggest studying at one of their favorite cafes, propose grabbing a slice at their favorite 24-hour pizza joint or recommend new restaurants they’re sure to like.

Especially if you’re already dating someone, using Beli can deepen your level of knowledge about your partner. To rejuvenate a stagnant relationship, surprising your partner with a reservation at their favorite restaurant could foster a sense of intimate recognition. Looking at your partner’s Beli profile can also help with buying niche gifts and learning more about their heritage, like surprising them with takeout that reminds them of their grandmother’s recipe.

Beli is a platform that can be used not just for reviewing food but also for dating, specifically, getting to know people on a deeper level. The way to someone’s heart is indeed through their Beli — just not the one you were probably thinking about.

