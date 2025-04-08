5 spots for outdoor dining near campus

After the polar vortex made its most dreadful and intense appearance in New York City this past winter, spring is finally in the air — with outdoor dining soon to follow. Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants became more creative with their outdoor seating options to keep New York City vibrant, safe and social.

However, with the implementation of the New York City Department of Transportation’s Dining Out NYC program, restaurant owners must now apply for sidewalk dining setups due to most of the sheds taking up parking spaces. Despite 3,500 submitted applications, only 40 were approved to set up before April 1, but DOT is committed to updating restaurants on their statuses in a timely manner.

Little Ruby’s West Village

225 W. Fourth St.

This classic Australian restaurant has several locations around New York City and is a popular spot among students. With the restaurant offering a variety of brunch and dinner options — such as the Ricotta Hotcakes with whipped maple butter and banana, and the Spicy Italian Sausage pasta, which includes rigatoni, tomato cream sauce, baby peas and parmesan cheese — guests can fulfill their cravings in a spacious patio atmosphere. With gorgeous shade umbrellas, plants and good company, you will truly admire the beauty and views of the Big Apple, and will want to keep coming back for more. This location is open from 9 a.m. to midnight from Sunday to Thursday, and until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, so you can enjoy the patio any time of day.

La Lanterna di Vittorio

129 MacDougal St.

While providing a modern twist on Italian cuisine, this restaurant has a rustic atmosphere, complete with a backyard garden. Guests will be transported to Italy through the array of lantern lights, green plants and vines and expansive windows, all set to the soundtrack of live jazz music. You can also enjoy restaurant delicacies — such as the Lasagna Flight, which are specialty quarter-sized portions of various lasagnas, or the classic Pizza Margherita, topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil — in a cabin streetside if you’re looking for some quiet time and privacy with your guests.

Banter NYC

169 Sullivan St.

Another Australian staple with three different locations, Banter’s spot in Greenwich Village has an old-fashioned, bistro-style patio. From classic breakfast dishes such as the Nutella French Toast, which comes with nut crumble, seasonal mixed berries, banana and maple syrup, to the signature Banter Bowl, which pairs cabbage, avocado and quinoa with your choice of protein — grilled chicken, salmon or an egg — you will be sure to enjoy some springtime serenity. The patio is also adorned with string lights and evergreen palm leaves that create a relaxing ambiance for a Sunday morning brunch. The restaurant closes at 3 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. on weekends, so head over for brunch before your tanning session on Pier 45.

Salma

351 E. 12th St.

As stated on its menu, this Lebanese restaurant is on a mission to offer healthy, high-quality and soulful meals for its customers. You can enjoy sizable portions of classic dishes, such as the Chicken or Lamb Shawarma sandwiches or share the Mixed Grill Platter — which includes rice, grilled vegetables and three skewers — with friends, all while admiring the New York City views in small, cafe-style sidewalk seating. Salma’s casual and decorative space will not only leave you feeling refreshed, but is also a good option for students on a budget.

Fanelli Cafe

94 Prince St.

This retro American eatery will make you feel like a true New Yorker with its red-and-white checkered tablecloths and comforting classics. Nestled in the hustle and bustle of SoHo, you can enjoy staples like the Grilled Chicken Salad, Spaghetti & Meatballs and Burger & Fries in its quaint outdoor seating arrangements that are adorned with timeless gingham tablecloth. You can also end the day — or your breakfast — with a slice of Eileen’s Famous Cheesecake paired with Il Laboratorio Gelato. The restaurant is open until as late as 1 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, which is great for a post-club pick-me-up.

