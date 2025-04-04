5 takeout spots for a spring afternoon in Washington Square Park

Warmer weather is approaching and Washington Square Park is slowly defrosting — picnic season is officially here. Throw your puffer jackets back in the closet and get ready to enjoy dining outside. These local spots, all of which offer takeout, are the perfect addition to an afternoon of lying down on the park’s fresh grass with friends or a good book.

For a classic picnic: Daily Provisions

29 Bedford St.

Daily Provisions is a deep blue-painted bakery that stands out against the monotone bricks and stones of the West Village. It offers an inviting array of sandwiches and salads, all the staples of a classic picnic. The sandwich menu features a chicken milanese sandwich with crispy chicken on focaccia with mozzarella, spiced up with onions and peppers, and a tuna melt with creamy tuna salad on sourdough, coated with a gooey layer of melted American cheese. Its salads are tangy and vibrant — think bright green arugula and red cherry tomatoes, tossed in a light Caesar vinaigrette and topped with Parmesan cheese. Take your lunch on a seven-minute walk to Washington Square Park — or, if you live closer to Union Square, check out Daily Provisions’ location on East 19th Street.

For a street food fix: Mamoun’s Falafel

119 MacDougal St.

A restaurant famously known for its falafel, Mamoun’s has been serving aromatic Middle Eastern cuisine since 1971. Mamoun’s is the oldest falafel restaurant in New York and is run by a family who emigrated from Syria. This hole-in-the-wall classic serves warm, fluffy pitas stuffed with crispy falafel, chicken kebab or lamb shawarma, and is topped with fresh toppings like hummus and tahini sauce. The restaurant also has a few larger plates if you want something heavier, along with sides if you need a little snack and specialty drinks to wash everything down. Mamoun’s Falafel is a great option if you’re looking for something filling, casual and quintessentially New York. Just a two-minute walk away from the park, the MacDougal location is open until 3 a.m. if you prefer stargazing over cloud watching.

For a hearty bite: BURGERHEAD

353 Sixth Ave.

If you’re looking for something fast and easy, BURGERHEAD makes mouth-watering smash burgers and fries. One of the lesser known burger spots near campus, BURGERHEAD opened on Sixth Avenue in March of last year, and expects to open an East Village location this year. The classic Charburger consists of a juicy and seasoned patty, topped with American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and the restaurant’s signature sauce, all nestled in between a sesame seed bun. BURGERHEAD is located a block away from the west entrance of Washington Square Park, giving your burger just enough time to cool down while you find a spot to sit.

For a sweet treat: Lazy Sundaes

11 Waverly Place

Boba is one of the easiest refreshments to cool you down from warm weather. Lazy Sundaes’ tea blends include striking flavors of London Fog, Rose Black and Jasmine Green — served in medium or large sizes and iced or hot. You also have the option to customize the sweetness of your drink in increments of 25%. While there are a lot of bubble tea spots around the park, Lazy Sundaes is particularly special with its addition of bingsoo sundaes, a Korean shaved ice dessert. The sundaes have an oat milk base and can be topped with red bean preserves, matcha, gummy worms, mochi and more. Take a two-minute stroll toward Washington Square Park, find a place to set up camp or enjoy sips or bites of these frosty treats.

For sharing with friends: Pommes Frites

128 MacDougal St.

Located directly across the street from Mamoun’s Falafel, this restaurant serves authentic Belgian fries, or “pomme frites,” compactly stuffed inside of a paper cone. Pommes Frites offers regular fries along with truffle and Greek flavors, if you’re feeling more adventurous. The fries come in regular, large and double sizes — and for the main star of the show, the shop offers over 30 flavors of sauces. You can ask to sample any of them before you narrow your choices down to either one or three — I recommend the sweet mango chutney, warm Irish curry or garlic aioli. This wide spectrum of combinations is sure to please everyone in your friend group, so order a large frites and march over to the park for a shareable snack.

