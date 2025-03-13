How to celebrate Pi Day the right way

Thanksgiving may be the most famous holiday for celebrating with pie, but as March 14 quickly approaches, it’s time to highlight the dessert’s more unofficial holiday. Pi Day is dated for its representation of the mathematical constant, but everybody knows the real star of the day is the most underrated baked good of all. From warm berry to cold chocolate, the versatile pie has options for everyone.

Around the city, many companies and bakeries are jumping at the opportunity to debut their Pi Day deals. Here are a few of the tastiest pies around the city to try in honor of the greatest unofficial holiday of all.

Little Pie Company: Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie | $12

424 W. 43rd St.

A classic apple pie base with a slight twist puts a modern spin on your grandma’s recipe. Containing a mix of thinly sliced Granny Smith apples and sour cream, the base is moist and tangy. The topping is made of brown sugar, cinnamon and walnuts, and adds a balanced sweet and salty crunch to the soft fruit. While this mini pie is served at room temperature, take it back to your dorm or apartment to heat it up in the oven or eat it a la mode. For the shop’s 40th Pi Day celebration, Little Pie Company will be offering a special Pi Day $46 sampler consisting of their classics — Sour Cream Apple Walnut, Old-Fashioned Apple and Pear Apple Crumb — and their new Blackberry Apple Pie.”

Petee’s Pie Company: Salty Chocolate Chess Pie | $7.25

61 Delancey St.

If you aren’t a fan of traditional pie, this elevated take on classic chess pie — a Southern pie with a basic filling of flour, sugar and eggs — is for you. This creamy, decadent chocolate pie tastes like a gooey brownie fresh out of the oven. The soft filling is contrasted by the pie’s crispy crust, making for a dessert that’s rich in both texture and flavor. Located in the Lower East Side and a 10-minute walk away from NYU’s Broome Street residence hall, Petee’s Pie Company bakes its pies fresh twice a day and while they have over 15 flavors, the Salty Chocolate Chess is not to be missed. Although the bakery’s Pi Day Little Pie Set special has since sold out, the year-round Salty Chocolate Chess Pie will be the highlight of any Pi Day.

Milk Bar: Milk Bar Pie | $7.70

Multiple locations

Formerly known as Crack Pie, this dessert was one of Milk Bar’s early claims to fame. This pie doesn’t fall under the realm of any established classics, but its uniqueness is what makes it so delicious. With a similar taste and texture to classic Southern butter cake, this pie is a Milk Bar staple. The crust is made from crushed up oat cookies and is filled with a classic chess pie filling. It’s topped with powdered sugar, making the pie itself smooth and rich. Order a whole pie at Milk Bar at regular price and get 25% off another with the promo code PIDAY at checkout so you can share this addicting dessert with others.

Bubby’s: Banoffee Pie | $9

120 Hudson St.

This might be the best pie in the city. Located in Tribeca, there’s a reason that the line for Bubby’s, one of lower Manhattan’s most popular brunch spots, goes down the block. The Banoffee pie at Bubby’s takes a classic banana cream pie and combines it with dulce de leche and espresso to create a pie adjacent to an intriguing banana pudding. The ripe bananas, thick vanilla bean whipped cream and graham cracker crust all work together to create a heavenly pie that is truly one of the best in the city. The dessert costs a reasonable $9, but on Pi Day, Bubby’s will be offering slices of their Local Apple, Michigan Sour Cherry, Peanut Butter Chocolate and, of course, Banoffee pies for just $3.14.

