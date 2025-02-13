NYC’s swoon-worthy restaurants for Valentine’s Day

With strawberries enveloped in rich chocolate, bubbles in champagne flutes and rose petals on linen sheets, the day of romance is nearly upon us. Despite the varied emotions people feel on Valentine’s Day, one thing we can all agree on enjoying is delectable food. If there’s one thing the Big Apple can offer to its residents, it’s the opportunity to savor something delicious — just make sure you secure that OpenTable reservation in advance.

Whether it be just another night on the town with your friends, the start of a blooming love affair or your fifth anniversary with your same sweetheart, Valentine’s Day is a holiday worthy of an edible excursion. No matter the form of love, being fortunate enough to experience it is a privilege worthy of celebration, so I encourage you all to dine and dote in this lovely city with these five restaurants.

The River Café

1 Water St.

Dumbo’s River Café is the epitome of classy ambiance with its stellar city views on the Hudson River. Perched riverside under the Brooklyn Bridge, this location’s views and cuisine may be even more tantalizing than your date. Elevated American cuisine can be savored here, including steak, seafood and an array of dessert selections tailored specifically for Valentine’s Day. Delicacies such as the River Café Oysters enhanced by sweet caramelized onions, speck ham and high-quality caviar will leave you feeling like you’ve dined with nobility of the upper echelon — though the price of an entree might make your wallet break up with you after dinner.

53

53 W. 53rd St.

53 is far more than some enigmatic number. With a modern feel, this restaurant’s intimate environment sets the ideal tone for you and your other half. Mirroring the overstimulation of Midtown, the dining room resembles a vortex-like tunnel. Menu items include xiao long bao, tiger prawns, truffle eggs and so much more — smaller bites that will prompt you and your date to twiddle forks over a shareable meal.

Bua Thai Ramen & Robata Grill

1611 Second Ave.

Located on the Upper East Side, Bua Thai Ramen & Robata Grill is a simple and delectable yet quick and efficient Thai restaurant that’ll ensure you leave full without breaking the bank. The floral decorations and simple ambiance creates a cozy and cordial environment to get to know your date, with delicious, mildly greasy cuisine to get in their good graces. Follow the heavy meal with sweet mango sticky rice that oozes with condensed milk and coconut cream.

Swingers NoMad

35 W. 29th St.

Next up we’ve got something a bit more unconventional, but that nonetheless will ensure a Valentine’s Day first date devoid of awkward silences. This rather whimsical mini-golf, cocktail and comfort-food spot maintains romance aesthetics with its ornate courses and florals, but also encourages some playful competition between you and your date. If things get a bit too heated between the two of you, you can lighten the mood with some of the restaurant’s sugary-sweet specialty cocktails. I recommend the frozen Eternal Summer, consisting of vodka, coconut cream, orange blossom water, pineapple syrup, orange syrup and lemon juice, for the liquid courage needed to pull the cheesy “teaching your date how to swing the golf club” move.

Celestine

1 John St.

A swanky, scenic and highly palatable Mediterranean spot that you and your friends can savor for a memorable Palentine’s Day. Celestine has gorgeous waterfront and bridge views that you and all your friends will love. Classic small bites, salads, mains and desserts are all packed into the menu at this restaurant, and will ensure a hearty meal you and your friends can pick at family-style. A solid starter for you and the crew is the Mezze Platter, which comes with baba ganoush, hummus, muhammara, olives and flatbread. Despite the fact that you may be surrounded by Valentine’s Day PDA, there’s nothing better than a soulful meal with your people to remind you that sometimes soulmates are found in platonic partners.

