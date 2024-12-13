These 6 restaurants near NYU are joining the Michelin ranks

You’ve probably heard the phrase Michelin star or seen restaurants around New York City displaying a bright red placard on their windowsills. The prestigious restaurant guides curated by the Michelin Group — yes, the tire company — remain the leading authority on the best restaurants around the world. Just to be listed on the Michelin Guide is an achievement many restaurants can only aspire to attain. For any restaurant, a Bib Gourmand — Michelin’s award for great food at reasonable prices — is worth plastering all over its website.

The organization held one of its annual Michelin Guide ceremonies in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday, where restaurant owners from New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. received a range of coveted awards, from the sustainability-forward Michelin Green Star to the Bib Gourmand. Whether you’re looking for a special-occasion restaurant or simply want to unleash your inner food critic, here are five of this year’s Michelin winners located near NYU’s campus to keep an eye out for.

Bib Gourmand

Bungalow | $$$

24 First Ave.

A five-minute walk from NYU’s Second Street residence hall, Indian hotspot Bungalow is currently one of the most sought-after reservations in the city. Led by restaurateur and longtime “MasterChef India” judge Vikas Khanna, Bungalow utilizes ingredients and techniques from many Indian states with elevated classics like the tender Rajasthani Pulled Lamb and gooey Five Cheese Kulcha. It’s no surprise that Bungalow’s creative dishes and warm hospitality earned it a Bib Gourmand.

CheLi | $$

19 St. Marks Place

When you walk into CheLi, you’ll first notice its colorful lanterns and wooden furniture. But the St. Marks Place staple — which this year was ranked No. 15 on The New York Times’ list of The 100 Best Restaurants in New York City — is not your average Chinese restaurant. It was described as “one of New York’s most impressive Chinese restaurants” by Pete Wells, former head restaurant critic at The New York Times. It’s known for serving up unapologetically Shanghainese flavors, and, like any authentic Chinese restaurant, offers a lengthy menu written in both Mandarin and English. CheLi’s Braised Pork Belly features quail eggs and a tangy, delightfully sweet sauce, while the Pickled Cabbage Fish Stew achieves a strong balance between mild fish, pungent pickled mustard greens and spicy peppercorns.

Ishq | $$$

202 Avenue A

Although it opened just one month ago, Ishq has already snagged a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation and made a name for itself as an upscale, modern Indian restaurant. The word “ishq” in Hindi translates to “love” or “passion,”https://www.ishq.nyc/ reflected in the restaurant’s hearty cooking and warm, dimly-lit interior. The restaurant offers both brunch and dinner — in the mornings, don’t miss Ishq’s a la carte samosas, dosas and kofta. The dinner menu features its famous Jalebi Chaat: a whirlwind of chickpeas, yogurt and tamarind. There are classics for butter chicken or lamb biryani lovers, as well as more adventurous dishes such as baked oysters for those looking for an innovative experience.

Little Myanmar | $$

150 E. 2nd St.

Perhaps the most affordable restaurant on this list, Little Myanmar represents the best of Burmese home cooking. This family-run, hole-in-the-wall spot delivers explosive flavors and wow factor. Its menu boasts an overwhelming 100 items, from soups and salads to curries and noodles. Some of Little Myanmar’s standout dishes include the Chicken Paratha, a chewy flatbread with curry, and the Huat Swe Thoke, a yellow noodle salad filled with shredded cabbage and dried shrimp. The restaurant’s portions are generous, and its food is making a name for itself in New York City, where Burmese cuisine is often hard to find.

ODRE | $$

199 Second Ave.

While you might not want to spend $42 on dinner, ODRE’s four-course tasting menu is a steal when it comes to prix fixe in New York City. Opened by chef Cho Hee-suk, who formerly worked at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Seoul, ODRE seeks to bridge authentic Korean flavors with fine-dining flair. The tasting menu offers three options for each course, ranging from cold asparagus with tiger shrimp and pomegranate for the first course to an entree of grilled duck with endive and black garlic puree.

