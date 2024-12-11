Sipping and savoring cinema

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

A street view at night of a tall geometric building with lights shining through the windows.
The names behind NYU’s buildings
NYU Goddard Hall
Sociology and Environmental Studies deps. to relocate to the former Goddard Hall
A line of N.Y.P.D. officers form a barrier between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters across the street from the encampment.
Accreditation agency drops complaint against NYU
A group of protesters hold signs in front of a large red sculpture. Some signs read “Judaism Condemns the State of ‘Israel’ And its Atrocities” and “MONEY FOR JOBS AND EDUCATION NOT FOR BOMBS AND OCCUPATION” above “N.Y.U. STUDENTS FOR A DEMOCRATIC SOCIETY.”
Students protest Tandon ties to Israeli military weapon manufacturers
People walking outside of a building that reads “STRAND BOOKS” while holding signs.
Strand Bookstore workers go on strike, demand higher wages
The front of a brick building with a white door. There is a sign to the right of the door that reads “SIGN OUR PETITION SAVE THE LANDMARK MERCHANT’S HOUSE”
A local museum’s campaign to keep its doors open
The exterior of the main entrance of N.Y.U. Langone Health center, located at 550 First Ave.
Researchers at NYU Langone deem kidney transplants between HIV-positive people safe
People stand in front steps lined with candles, while others light them.
NYU students join citywide youth to honor trans lives in Washington Square Park
The number 6 train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on an overpass above the tracks.
NYU Langone calls on Gov. Hochul to reduce travel tolls for patients
The facade of an N.Y.U. building on 105 East 17th Street.
STEM gender gap smaller at selective universities, NYU study finds
A group of people stand with protest signs in front of a purple-colored construction wall and barricades
NYU Law admin threatens pro-Palestinian students with disciplinary action
A group of people stand with protest signs in front of a purple colored construction wall and barricades
Students protest police presence on campus outside Gould Plaza wall
An audience sitting in rows of wooden desks attentively listening in a well-lit conference room with large windows in the background.
NYU, UC Berkeley activists criticize crackdown on free speech at college campuses
A structure with draped white sheets that has the words “N.Y.U. FUNDS GENOCIDE” painted in black and red paint sits in the middle of a walkway with students confronting university staff.
Anti-Zionist Jewish group criticizes NYU ‘restrictions on movement’ at Gaza Solidarity Sukkah
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Jewish students set up Gaza Solidarity Sukkah in Schwartz Plaza
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A woman smiling against a black background with the words “N.Y.U. BEYOND” written to the left.
Beyond NYU: Opening doors to STEM for students of color nationwide
A close-up shot of a man wearing a blue-striped shirt and brown pants sitting in a floral-decorated staircase with big white words that say “BEYOND N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: From 8th-grade star to Broadway regular
A girl standing next to a lifesized cardboard cutout of herself, with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” written to her left.
Beyond NYU: Turning a creative outlet into a personal brand
A man standing in a suit holding a trophy, with “STUDENT ACADEMY AWARDS” written on the wall behind him and “BEYOND NYU” written to the right.
Beyond NYU: Documenting human rights abuses on camera
A man posing in front of a white backdrop with the words “Beyond N.Y.U.” illustrated next to him.
Beyond NYU: From high school debate to the Broadway stage
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
The interior of a restaurant with several tables and bar seating. A staircase leading up to a second level is lined with garlands and holiday lights.
5 restaurants for a proper end-of-semester feast
A screen with the words “Fork n’ Film” projected onto it, with an image of a fork and a film reel below it.
Sipping and savoring cinema
An illustration of a woman wearing a short red dress with a brown bow. They wear knee-high stockings and red kitten heels.
The Christmas song kit for a perfect winter fit
An illustration of simplified drawings of various forms of self-care like tea, a person wearing a face mask, and a person doing yoga on a blue background.
What it means to take care of yourself across different cultures
A display table with several decorative chocolates. Words on the front of the table read “LE CHOCOLAT, Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton.”
Fashion designers are cooking, literally
An illustration of various winter clothing items. Depicted in front of a snowy background is a fur coat, a gray sweater, brown ballet flats, a mannequin head with a furry hood and a pair of legs in a miniskirt wearing knee-high boots.
Winter fashion trend report 2024
Six pairs of various boots and loafers against a magenta background.
Booting out the basics: 6 unique Dr. Martens for the winter
Three side dishes in small round containers sitting in an inverted pyramid form.
New eats near NYU: At Kernel, a robotic arm serves up some of the best vegetables in the city
A woman wearing a blue sweater smiles while standing in front of a bookshelf.
Why you should be thinking about food beyond your plate
On a light green background, four orange rectangles show hands making different signs in each one.
How multicultural sororities foster community at NYU
An illustration of a map of New York City with Filipino flags marking points on the map.
Finding community from Manila to Manhattan
An illustration of a silhouette of a person with short hair in front of several world landmarks and a turkey.
Home is where the heart finds its place
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Ranked: Microtrends
A collage of three photos. On the left, a model walks in a black, lace bodysuit with knee–length tassels hanging from the neckline. In the middle, a model stands in front of a flashlight, wearing a high khaki-beige collar with layered circular cut-out on two sides, with a side slit skirt and knee high boots. On the right, a model wears an oversized blue pinstripe suit and a beige hat. There is a red bandana tied around their neck and collection of small red knotted ropes attached to one breast of their jacket.
Ranked: The top 5 looks from WSN’s NYFW coverage
A model wearing a long light-blue spaghetti-strap dress walks in the middle of 10 other models standing in a circle.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection
A model wears a pink and green tweed jacket in front of clothing racks.
Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW
Two images of models side-by-side
Andrew Kwon’s ‘ephemeral’ embraces fantastical floral fashion
A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
A woman standing in a long, white dress in front of a building with a carousel behind her.
Q&A: Rising artist Zoe Tan on new single and her time at NYU
An illustration of a light blue retro television, with colorful statics and “Staff Recs Nostalgia Edition” written in the middle.
Staff Recs: Childhood holiday nostalgia
Three balconies spiraling up with various art pieces on the walls and people perusing them.
Review: The Guggenheim’s new exhibition teaches a history lesson about a fleeting art movement
An illustration of a Christmas wreath wrapped in shiny gold ribbon and an ornament, with red and green sections showing different film posters. In the middle is the Netflix logo wearing a red santa hat.
Ranked: Every 2024 Netflix Christmas rom-com
A photo of a half green and white book cover with a cat, three chairs and three mugs on a table. Displayed is the title “Before we forget kindness, a novel" and the author’s name “TOSHIKAZU KAWAGUCHI.”
Review: The comforting magic of ‘Before We Forget Kindness’
Two greyscale photos of women, with “DIDION” at the top, an ampersand in the middle and “BABITZ” at the bottom. The one above holds a cigarette and the one below looks over her sunglasses.
Q&A: Lili Anolik on literary ‘It’ girls Joan Didion and Eve Babitz
Four illustrations of different book covers.
Books beyond Bobst: 2 collections of feminist essays, a critique of U.S. foreign policy and more
A man with glasses and a mustache wearing a blue jacket stands in front of the McDonald’s golden arches.
Mapping out McDonald’s
A collage of four illustrations of book covers.
4 books about food and family to dive into over Thanksgiving break
Two men sit next to each other on a beach, a yellow blanket wrapped around their shoulders.
Review: ‘Queer’ is full of psychedelics and painful pining
A woman wearing a blindfold holding a piece of paperwork over her head.
Review: ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ distills national tensions into a suspenseful family drama
A sword hangs in mid-air between two men fighting in black and gold gladiator armor. Spectators watch from raised seats behind them.
Review: ‘Gladiator II’ is the world’s new Roman Empire
An album cover with various polaroids of a man, overlaid to make a whole body.
Review: On ‘Puss & Poems,’ no one complains like Jake Shane
(Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Review: ‘Wicked: The Soundtrack’ ends on a high note — literally
Album artwork depicting an illustration of a man exhaling a cloud of smoke. Behind him, the sky is orange and red, appearing to be on fire. The words “SLI’ MERRE” are written above him.
Review: ‘Sli’merre 2’ is a woozy, hypnotic sonic trip
An illustration of Ariana Grande facing away and leaning against another version of herself.
The case for ‘eternal sunshine’
An illustration of a hand holding a nutcracker on a blue background scattered with snowflakes.
Let out of the doll box: My retirement from ‘The Nutcracker’
Dancers dressed in soldier costumes lined up onstage.
The Rockettes don’t know when to tap out
Two people stand on a stage with their hands on a table, looking at each other.
Broke People Play Festival expands to uplift more student artists
A person wearing a blue suit with white sleeves holds the hand of a person wearing a pink dress while they sit on a beige couch in a set of a house.
Review: ‘The Great Gatsby’ disguises mediocrity with a star-studded cast
Two women stand over a kitchen island, making a cup of coffee together.
Review: ‘The Roommate’ struggles to find its heart
Ten paintings are hung up in a large group on a light purple gallery wall.
Review: ‘Toward Joy’ builds new frameworks for American art
An illustration of an armed man with a redacted face in front of a collage of U.S. conspiracy imagery.
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ is annoyingly fun
A woman stands and looks up in front of abstract colors.
When I need to reconnect with myself, I go to museums
A collection of photographs pinned on beige boards on a white wall.
Review: Annie Leibovitz weaves together a tapestry of American culture
A protester holds up a white sign that reads “DISCLOSE, DIVEST”.
Opinion: NYU must sever ties with Tel Aviv University
An illustration of the flags of Ukraine and the United States crossed in front of a black-and-white drawing of destroyed buildings.
Off Topic: A ceasefire in Ukraine isn’t as simple as you think it is
An illustration of a rainbow-colored circle of holding hands. Inside the circle, there is an illustration of two people next to each other with a heart between them.
Opinion: Mutual aid keeps our communities alive — it’s time to get involved
First lady Jill Biden, wearing a red dress and black boots, holds a cellphone as President Joe Biden, wearing a black suit with a blue tie, and his son Hunter Biden, wearing a black shirt, walk behind her.
Off Topic: Hunter Biden’s pardon highlights Democrats’ hypocrisy
Three people wearing purple graduation gowns and black graduation caps are standing raising diplomas. To the left is former N.Y.U. president standing behind a purple-and-white N.Y.U. sign.
Opinion: No longer behind bars, but not truly free
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must reckon with its actions at Gould Plaza
A stone bench with armrests on Astor Place.
Opinion: Hostile city planning hides homelessness, but doesn’t solve it.
The exterior of a public restroom in a park.
Opinion: Let New Yorkers be free to pee
Red text reading “EXEMPTION” overlays a stack of tax forms.
Opinion: NYU’s tax-exempt status puts other New York schools at a disadvantage
A caricature illustration of a large man wearing a white nationalist pin while sitting behind a microphone and in front of an upside down American flag.
Opinion: How alt-right media influenced the Gen Z vote
A cobblestone street with brick buildings on the left side and white buildings on the right.
Opinion: Language & Cultural Houses are more than just quaint cottages splattered across campus
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of seven people standing at purple podiums. One of the podiums has a spotlight on it, with a person raising their hand under the light. There is another spotlight that highlights the words “UP FOR DEBATE”.
Up for Debate: Should NYU adopt institutional restraint?
An illustration of Donald Trump on the left of the drawing pointing his finger, and on the right are a crowd of different colored hands raised and three signs in the middle with the letters “D.E.I.”
Opinion: Will DEI survive another Trump presidency?
A three person panel sitting in front of a crowd. The left person has a blue spotlight on them, the person in the middle has a red and blue spotlight and the person on the right has a red spotlight.
Opinion: Student activism in the age of Trump
An illustration of Donald Trump pointing his finger at a group of figures wearing graduation caps. Behind them are flags of the world.
Guest Essay: Studying as an international student under a second Trump administration
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: Why we protest
Five panelists sit on a stage in front of a red curtain and a screen that reads “Listening from the Heart.”
Guest Essay: NYU in Dialogue’s ‘Shared Grief, Shared Hope’ panel was heartbreakingly healing
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
The photo is shot from behind a troupe of police in helmets surveying a group of protesters while the Washington Square Arch stands above them all.
Opinion: NYU’s hypocritical attitude toward student activism isn’t new
A student with long hair wearing five different graduation caps stacked on top of one another. There is a purple graduation cap falling off the top and the student is reaching out to catch it.
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
File Photo: NYU Tisch School of the Arts located at 721 Broadway. (Katie Peurrung for WSN)
A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he’s scheduled to teach again.
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
A man in a dark coat standing outside in a park and smiling at the camera.
In the Huddle: Zach Knudsen on his aspirations and optimism for the upcoming season
NYU woman's basketball team celebrated their historic win at the University Senate meeting on March 28.
Why NYU Athletics?
An illustration of bold white text that says “Weekly Sports Update” on a purple background with light purple flowers.
Basketball remains undefeated, wrestling sweeps meet and other news
A student athlete goalkeeper in a red uniform prepares to kick a soccer ball.
Women’s soccer reflects on the 2024 season
A person stands on stage staring into the distance. They have dark hair and wear a black fur shawl.
For Hannah Weisz, performance is resistance
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
A person in a white top, jeans and pink strawberry earrings sits on a park bench with a pink tote bag.
Style on the Square
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
A person stands on stage staring into the distance. They have dark hair and wear a black fur shawl.
For Hannah Weisz, performance is resistance
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
Sipping and savoring cinema

Fork n’ Film combines two of life’s greatest pleasures: food and film. My experience at the “Home Alone” showing was no less than exceptional.
Andrea Lui, Culture Editor
December 11, 2024
Julia Smerling
(Julia Smerling for WSN)

Every time I doomscroll on TikTok, my algorithm is chock full of videos of the hottest restaurants, cafes, bars and pop-ups in New York City. It’s almost overwhelming — sometimes I bookmark these places, but most of the time I just can’t keep up, and there rarely comes a time when I see something on my phone and think, “I absolutely have to go.” That is until I came across a vlog of people eating gourmet spaghetti and meatballs while watching “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.”

The concept is simple yet genius — food and film together. If an American fine dining establishment and an AMC DINE-IN Theatre had a baby, you would get Fork n’ Film

With locations across the country in New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago and London, Fork n’ Film hosts immersive culinary events for viewers to enjoy chef-curated dishes inspired by the themes of classic films. When co-founders Francesca Duncan and Nicholas Houston binge watched movies while self-isolating in 2020, they thought it’d be interesting to eat food related to the scenes as they screened. They then had an epiphany that made their company what it is today: “films should be more than just watched, they should be lived.”

A showing at Fork n’ Film is like a well-oiled machine. In an exclusive look before one of the company’s “Home Alone” showings at the Hotel Park Avenue in NoMad, I got to see the kitchen prepare the night’s eight-course service. From the brazenly swift movements and orderly communication among chefs to the endless amount of appetizers, entrees and desserts popping out of different stations, the kitchen staff emulated an environment no different than a top New York City restaurant. Instead of being connected to a dining room, however, the kitchen is connected to Fork n’ Film’s very own makeshift movie theater.

The pre-screening ambience was intimate yet animated. Dim lighting, a live classical ensemble playing in the background, servers introducing themselves, blackberry cocktails and champagne in hand, the room buzzing with conversation — everyone was ready for a true gastronomic adventure. Quite the sophisticated setting for a screening of “Home Alone,” of all movies.

A table with several dishes, including a salad, a cocktail with a skewer of berries and a popcorn bucket. Behind it is a standing menu with the words “Fork n’ Film” on it.
(Julia Smerling for WSN)

As the screening kicked off, I was immediately captivated by the presentation of the first course — an arugula salad called “Season’s Greetings.” While the arugula, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil and balsamic glaze were nothing extraordinary, I smiled when I realized that the salad’s shape and red-white-and-green color scheme resembled the Santa Claus wreath found on the McCallister family’s front door.

Several plates of salad lined up on a table.
(Julia Smerling for WSN)

Next came the Snowflake Shovel Sipper, a liquid nitrogen-infused cocktail with spiced rum, pineapple juice, coconut milk, coconut flakes, Monin almond syrup and Monin white chocolate syrup. It was a showstopper, needless to say. The pineapple and coconut flavors made for an ultra-sweet mixture, acting as a good mask for the strength of the liquor. Given that I had already been served two drinks before the screening even started, I found it a bit odd that the second course was another drink. But hey, I’m not complaining.

The third course came with real food — pizza. This came just in time, as I was in desperate need of carbs from all the drinking, and since I had barely eaten during the day. But before opening the dainty little cardboard box, I took a second to admire its festive design. The words “Fork n’ Film” used the same bubbly lettering as the Little Nero’s Pizza box in the movie when Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) gets a pizza delivered. Although the pizza itself was pretty average, I still appreciated the attention to such tiny details.

A puffy cheese pizza with a dark green leaf on top of it, in a small, cardboard box.
(Julia Smerling for WSN)

The greatest surprise was being served dessert midway through the meal. Dubbed the Junk N’ Rubbish Sundae, this masterful dish was filled with vanilla bean gelato, chocolate drizzle, marshmallows and maraschino cherries presented in a bright red ramekin with drips intentionally melting down the porcelain. The gelato was pleasantly thick and creamy, and the blowtorched marshmallows provided a great toastiness to offset the overall sweetness. I felt exactly like Kevin when he was gorging himself on a massive bowl of ice cream.

Vanilla ice cream with a chocolate drizzle on top, toasted marshmallows and a maraschino cherry on top, all in a red bowl.
(Julia Smerling for WSN)

Next, the Firecracker Pot Roast was tender and sizzling, juicy and fragrant. What more could you want in beef short rib? Call me crazy, but I also ate the pearl onions that came with the other root vegetables in the dish. With each component soaked in the smoky demi-glace, this pot roast was just too addicting.

A beef short rib on top of root vegetables in a bowl with red handles.
(Julia Smerling for WSN)

The last three courses were Christmas-themed and came out around the same time as Kevin’s family was rushing home for Christmas morning. The last cocktails of the night, the Christmas Tree Cosmo and Spiked Eggnog were rather strong for my taste. Five drinks in, it’s safe to say I was feeling warm and jolly.

A red cocktail with red and green salt on the rim.
(Julia Smerling for WSN)

The Christmas Eve Mac ‘n’ Cheese and Santa’s Sweet Bites were wonderful palate cleansers. The M&M cookies and reindeer carrot meringue were too dry and crumbly for my liking, but the kitchen redeemed itself by being generous with the chunks of lobster meat in the mac ‘n’ cheese. It was the perfect drunk food to end the evening.

A plate with an M&M cookie and two carrot meringues on its left. Two candles are behind the plate.
(Julia Smerling for WSN)

While the portions were objectively small, each dish had a stellar balance of components, whether it was just the right amount of short rib not to stuff yourself too much or the right amount of chocolate syrup to give the ice cream some extra depth. The service was also excellent — as soon as I would finish a dish, my server would switch it out and effortlessly hand me the next course as the corresponding “Home Alone” scene played.

I have a confession: I had never actually watched “Home Alone” before attending this showing, and looking back now, I’m glad I didn’t. Fork N’ Film successfully delivered on its mission during my visit — not only did I get to watch the movie, but I got to taste it.

Contact Andrea Lui at [email protected].

