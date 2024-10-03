New eats near NYU: Potbelly soothes diners nostalgic for childhood

Throughout my childhood, when my closest friends and I would spend hours swimming at my parents’ house, our afternoons always ended with a Potbelly sandwich — either A Wreck, Smoked Ham, Italian or Mediterranean. I consistently chose the Mediterranean back then, and I still do. Even 10 years later, one bite transports me back to a time when everything was forever.

The nostalgia begins the moment I step into the store. The air is suffused with the warm, soft scent of fresh bread — if texture can even enter the nose — blended with a sense of expectation. It’s a scent that has remained unchanged since my earliest visits — a time when the store was only filled with children.

So when I walked into Potbelly’s new location at 740 Broadway, intended for NYU students, I was overcome by an intense nostalgia for that specific store aroma. To me, that’s the true definition of home — not where you’re from, but the restaurants where you had your dinners when your parents didn’t have time to make home-cooked meals. Therefore, I do not think it is an exaggeration to say that Potbelly’s absence from NYU’s campus left me longing for a reminder of the carefree days of my childhood.

Potbelly stores have always been small and never elegant, and the new location, the chain’s ninth in New York, is no exception. With UK R&B playing over the loudspeaker and antique decorations, Potbelly boasts an old-time feel and distinctive charm. There’s a drink station, a few tables for in-store dining and a station where you order and choose additional toppings for your sandwich.

I ordered the Mediterranean — without chicken — and added lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. I hadn’t had the sandwich since the days of my childhood pool parties, but the taste was consistent, just as I remembered. I held the sandwich with both hands, admiring the not-too-flaky bread, and took a bite. The pickles were not scarce, but never excessive. The fresh tomatoes added complexity to the sandwich, as the flavors were simple — a layer of hummus complemented by a combination of fresh vegetables. To me, the sandwich evokes permanence and innocence.

While the food and in-store experience has not changed since my childhood, the restaurant’s newest location is the first acquired by United One Group — a team committed to developing additional locations within the next several years.

Thomasina Dennison, field marketing director for Potbelly, told WSN that the new location allows the chain to meet a demand for a sandwich shop around the NYU campus. Students can order sandwiches, soups, milkshakes or salads for delivery, in-person pickup, in-store ordering or catering.

“This is the perfect location for students who are looking for that quick, affordable and delicious meal between classes and even in the evening,” Dennison said. “We have an entire menu that is very flexible and certainly caters to NYU students.”

Whenever the bell inside a Subway or Jimmy John’s shop chimes, there sits someone who is missing out on a Potbelly sandwich. If you walk past the chain’s new location, take a step inside with an open mind. It is true that things can change in a day, and Potbelly will impact the outcome of countless convenient eating experiences.

