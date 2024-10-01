The commuter’s pantry: 3 recipes for students on the go

Oops, three minutes till the train. Grab your bag, don’t forget your AirPods. Am I on the right train? Will I get to class on time? As a commuter student from Princeton, New Jersey, this is how I begin my mornings as an NYU student. At the mercy of the NJ Transit’s delays and cancellations, my journey is often exhausting — but the one thing I can always rely on is good food to make the trek sweet. I’ve put together three simple and easy recipes that you can prepare in advance, perfect to grab and go for your next commute.



Green Goddess Juice

Paired with some fruit and a granola bar, this light, refreshing juice will start any student’s day off strong.

Yields 2 large glasses

Ingredients:

2 cups arugula

2 cups spring salad greens mix

1 cup water

10 green grapes

Juice of 2 lemons or limes

2 tablespoons sugar (optional)

Salt, to taste

Instructions:

Add the arugula, spring salad greens mix and water to the blender. Blend at high speed for one minute until all the greens are smooth. Add the grapes and blend again. Add the lemon or lime juice, salt and sugar if desired. Blend at high speed until the juice is homogeneous and smooth.

Sunshine Chickpea Salad

Date or tamarind chutney is frequently used in some Indian cuisines. It is sweet, salty, sour and just a little spicy, giving this salad a robust flavor. Alternatively, you can use barbecue sauce or mix in more lemon juice, sugar, salt and chili powder.

Yields 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 15 oz can garbanzo beans/chickpeas

1/2 cup diced cucumber

1/2 cup diced tomato

1/2 cup diced red onion

1/4 cup roughly chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon olive oil to taste

Lime juice to taste

Salt, to taste

2 tablespoons date or tamarind chutney

Instructions:

Drain the can of chickpeas and rinse thoroughly. Dry with paper towels. In a bowl, add chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro and olive oil, along with lime juice and salt, as desired. Mix thoroughly. Finish with a drizzle of date or tamarind chutney.

Caramel Peanut Brittle

My grandmother taught me this special family recipe — for those with a nut allergy, you can substitute peanuts with cornflakes for a similar crunch.

Yields about 15 pieces

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups raw peanuts

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

Sea salt, to finish

Instructions:

Dry roast the peanuts in a pan on medium heat. Stir the peanuts around till they begin to brown. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Add the peanuts and cover with a paper towel. With a rolling pin or similar tool, smash the peanuts until broken into smaller pieces. Transfer the peanuts to a bowl and set aside. Replace the parchment paper with a fresh piece. This step is crucial: Once the caramel mixture is ready, immediately pour it on to the parchment paper to set and cool. Place a small saucepan on low heat. Add the sugar and let it melt completely. It should become a medium-brown amber color. Be very careful with this stage, as it is easy for caramel to burn. Add the baking soda, which will cause the caramel to bubble. Immediately stir in the peanuts until they are fully coated in the caramel. Pour immediately onto the baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Contact Kyra Mehta at [email protected].