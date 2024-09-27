Community gems: The restaurants that feel like home

Whether you find solace in your local suburban pho spot, your favorite nearby pizza place or the cozy cafe across the street, there is something unmistakably special about comfort food. It is, of course, about more than just the food itself — it’s the warm feeling that washes over you when you step in the door and see your favorite waiter. It’s the experience of taking that first bite of your favorite dish. It’s a reminder that the impact of food extends beyond the plate.

New York City has no shortage of restaurants that serve as reminders of home. Here are three restaurants that have been serving their communities for generations — and will likely continue to for years to come.

Great N.Y. Noodletown

28 Bowery

A Chinatown staple since 1981, Great N.Y. Noodletown is loved by locals and tourists alike. Noodletown was put on the map in 1994 when acclaimed food critic Ruth Reichl awarded it two stars in a review for The New York Times — prestigious for the newspaper’s four-star scale. Despite its rise to fame, Noodletown remains true to its roots, serving its customers in a no-frills, charmingly chaotic atmosphere. Stepping into Noodletown feels like a dining experience in Hong Kong, where gruff service, table sharing and a loud ambience are the norm.

Noodletown’s menu contains more than 100 items, so ordering at the restaurant might feel a bit overwhelming. To help ease the process, you can never go wrong with the barbecue and roast meats. Among the restaurant’s best dishes are the seasonal soft shell crabs and the wonton noodles with roast duck, featuring dumplings generously stuffed with shrimp and pork — which, in my opinion, rival those I’ve tried in Hong Kong. The wontons are paired with a light, flavorful broth, chewy egg noodles and succulent, smoky roast duck. Regardless of what you order, you’re guaranteed a hearty meal of Cantonese-style dishes at an affordable price –– just be sure to bring cash.

B&H Dairy

127 2nd Ave.

B&H Dairy has been an East Village staple since it opened in 1938. The space retains its old-school charm, with few stools facing the counter and open kitchen. Adorned along the kitchen walls are the names of loyal customers’ orders, which are named after them.

Grab a seat at the counter and indulge in kosher Jewish classics, like tuna melts, matzo ball soup and latkes, or American staples like omelets, french toast and home fries. B&H’s smoked whitefish melt is a standout: The fish’s smoky flavor is strong, perfectly complemented by crunchy celery and your melted cheese of choice, all served in a toasted challah.

Margon

136 W 46th St.

There aren’t many places in Times Square where you can get a $13 lunch — and this counter-service gem has been serving some of the best Cuban food in Manhattan since 1970. The restaurant is a far cry from its flashy, boisterous counterparts in Times Square — you won’t find New York City-themed decor, large groups of tourists or overpriced plates of food, but rather an unpretentious atmosphere with low ceilings, bright orange tables and awards hanging on the wall. You’ll catch many solo diners grabbing a quick bite at Margon before heading back to work.

With sandwiches and rotating daily specials, you would be hard-pressed to find something you don’t like at Margon. Grab a plate with rice and beans alongside some of the restaurant’s Cuban classics –– from beef stew to roast chicken or pork. For those who love a good sandwich, Margon’s famous Cubanos are made to order with ham and roast pork, generously topped with mustard and mayonnaise. From the savory roast pork and slightly sweet ham to the tangy mustard and pickles, the Cubano’s flavors meld together in a bold amalgamation of flavors.

