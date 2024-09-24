After a sudden shutdown, NYU students say goodbye to Heavenly Market and Deli

On a typical day, Heavenly Market and Deli on the corner of Third Avenue and 11th Street was frequented for cheap meals and late-night snacks by NYU students and locals alike. But at the beginning of this school year, Heavenly Market and Deli fans were met with a barren interior and a closure sign on the window.

For many students, local corner stores offer inexpensive, quick eats at convenient hours. Heavenly Market and Deli — located a block away from Founders Hall and next door to Third Avenue North residence hall — was a haven of hearty meals and snacks open 24 hours with a 10% discount for NYU students. But after nearly a decade of being in business, Heavenly closed its doors for good.

“I was upset that the deli closed because I felt like it was literally part of the building,” said Henry Gonyea, a Gallatin sophomore who lived in Third North last year. “Especially during finals season when the dining halls were closed, it was a nice place to go to.”

In Manhattan, there are more than 10 establishments with the Heavenly name — but only a few appear to be part of the same franchise. Below 14th Street, there’s a Heavenly Market Deli near Weinstein Hall; a Heavenly Market and Deli on Prince Street; a Heavenly Finest Deli on Sullivan Street; and a Heavenly Market & Deli on Carmine Street — most of which seem to be unaffiliated. Most Heavenly stores — except for the locations near Weinstein Hall and Sullivan Street — seem totally unaffiliated with one another.

The exact date of the deli’s closure and the reason behind it remain unclear. The owners had reportedly opened a new corner store, Yorkville Market, in the Upper East Side — but the new store is not affiliated with Heavenly Market and Deli, a Yorkville employee told WSN.

“Without the deli as an option last year, my go-to would have been Westside Market,” Gonyea said. “But it’s just so much more expensive, which is a bummer … the freshmen don’t know what they’ll be missing.”

CAS first-year Alex Sung, who currently lives in Third North, also wishes the cheap deli was still an option.

“The food options [around here] are nice, but prices are quite expensive,” Sung said. “There are a lot of places where you can find pre-made food, but it’s hard to find cheap prices.”

But beyond its affordability, Heavenly Market and Deli was an essential part of the NYU landscape for nearby residents. The staff created a friendly atmosphere for customers, who were greeted by the scent of freshly grilled meat, rows of colorful snacks and the quiet chatter of regulars.

“What I miss most about the deli is Sam,” said Tisch sophomore Ellie Tripp. “He was the kindest worker to talk to and always did a lot for that store.”

When Tripp and her suitemate, Steinhardt sophomore Aryana Arora, found out about the deli’s closure, they saw an opportunity for a first-year keepsake sitting on the sidewalk.

“We took one of the [deli’s] smoothie signs with us to hang in our new apartment,” Arora said.

Many questions surrounding the deli’s closure remain unanswered — but for Arora and Tripp, keeping a Heavenly Market and Deli sign in their possession is a small homage to a deli with a big heart.

Contact Jasmin Rostamirad at [email protected].