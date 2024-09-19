Rise and dine: where to find brunch bliss around NYU

If you have time before class, why not treat yourself to a cute brunch? It’s never a good idea to rush to class on an empty stomach, which is why I’ve compiled a list of the best brunch spots near campus. From thirst-quenching drinks to ooey-gooey egg dishes, here’s where you can find absolute brunch bliss.

186 Mott St.

With groups of people lining outside before it opens, Thai Diner is no longer the neighborhood secret it once was. The Thai-American fusion diner offers the best of both worlds with Thai classics like khao soi and phat thai, along with American dishes with innovative twists.

The popular Thai Disco Fries, for example, are soaked in spicy massaman curry and coconut cream, and topped with pickled green peppercorn, red onion and peanuts for extra kick and texture. Its creaminess is well-balanced with the flavorful spices, tempting one bite after another. Although social media has gone crazy for the Thai Diner Egg Sandwich, I’d like to recommend its lighter, and arguably better, sibling — George’s Egg Sandwich, which is egg, cheese, avocado, bok choy and Thai basil wrapped in roti. Familiar and satisfying, it reminds me of the classic Taiwanese breakfast dan bing. Last but not least, if you like coconut, you will love Uncle Boons Famous Coconut Sundae. Simply put, it is a coconut-themed party in a bowl of luscious ice cream complete with toppings like toasted coconut and coconut caramel.

198 E 11 St.

With proximity to four NYU dorms — Palladium, Founders Hall, Third Avenue North and Alumni Hall — and the main campus in general, Little Ruby’s East Village is one of the most iconic NYU brunch spots — the perfect place to go when you don’t know what to eat. Some of the most popular items include the shrimp pasta, the ricotta hotcakes and the crispy rice bowl. My personal favorite, the Blueys — a grilled chicken ciabatta sandwich with tomato, spinach, swiss cheese and chili & mayo sauce — is as healthy as it is delicious. I always get it with the Popeye smoothie and genuinely believe the combo has the power to bring me back to life after severe academic suffering.

85 Orchard St.

Located in the Lower East Side, Dudleys is Ruby’s cooler sister. Its shrimp linguine has a rich, garlicky cream sauce that sets it apart from the zesty lemon cream sauce of the shrimp pasta from Ruby’s. The star of the show, however, would be the ricotta hotcakes. While Ruby’s goes with the common approach of mixing the ricotta in the batter, Dudleys’ keeps the ricotta separate. The ricotta cheese is injected into the pancake and gives it the desired fluffy texture. Although they have similar menus, Ruby’s should be visited for the location and Dudleys for the food.

74 Bleecker St.

Just a block away from the Paulson Center, Two Hands is another convenient brunch spot for NYU students. Among its more common Australian cafe offerings, the seasonal scramble, to me, is the Two Hands signature. In warmer seasons, this means soft ribboned eggs, fresh peas, mint, snap pea salad, white balsamic, a little lemon juice and a big cube of feta on toasted sourdough spread with macadamia nut pesto. When it gets cold in the fall, the eggs are instead complemented by eggplant, tomato kasundi, cilantro salad and paprika oil on sourdough. Both versions are highly recommended. The breakfast burritos here are somehow not oily, yet still very delicious, which I find is a very hard balance to maintain for most breakfast burritos I’ve had around campus.

131 Orchard St.

If you’ve read this far, you deserve to know the best brunch spot in town. I visit every week with the same order every time — the Harissa Eggs and shaken matcha, or whatever cool drink they have on the seasonal menu. The Harissa Eggs is a bowl of hot chili pepper paste cooked with tomatoes and other vegetables topped with two fried eggs, herbs and the best sourdough you’ll have at brunch. The harissa adds a unique kick to the tangy tomatoes while bringing out the sweetness of the vegetable base. When I say it is plate-licking good, I mean there is a high chance you’ll catch me scraping out the last drop of harissa with the sourdough when you visit. The shaken matcha, on the other hand, is made with macadamia milk and vanilla, giving it the mildly sweet aftertaste you can’t find in your usual morning matcha latte.

To top it all off, their seasonal menu is something I look forward to every visit. A notable find is the carrot cake, an item from the menu last spring. While I find most carrot cakes overly sweet, oily, sandy or tasteless, their carrot cake was life-changing. Its bright aroma, crisp crust and moist body pair perfectly with the burnt honey buttercream. While the banana bread is also good — with a similar texture and the same buttercream — the carrot cake is superior. Order it if you spot it, and thank me later.

27 1/2 Morton St.

If an NYU-focused brunch listicle does not contain Breakfast by Salt’s Cure, you’re reading the wrong list. Visit this spot for oatmeal griddle cakes too good to be described in words, with flavors ranging from OG, apple, banana nut, blueberry and chocolate chip. You must try it for yourself, and, in case you’re wondering, apple is the only correct choice.

Contact Katie Liao at [email protected].