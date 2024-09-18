Delicious and dulce: dessert recipes for Hispanic Heritage Month

Eating, cooking and sharing food are great ways to honor and celebrate culture. In Hispanic households especially, food is essential to preserving tradition and language. This Hispanic Heritage Month, I’d like to share some dessert recipes that my family has been making since I was little. They’re delicious year-round, but are perfect for the fall. Whether you make these recipes with friends or enjoy them all by yourself, you can’t go wrong with any of these dishes to commemorate an extra-festive month.

Arroz Con Leche

Though this dish was originally brought by Muslim immigrants to Spain — then from Spain to Mexico — it is still an iconic dish of my Costa Rican abuela. She says arroz con leche heals the wounds of your soul and brightens your day. For the longest time, I refused to eat it because it looked bland and boring, but I didn’t know what I was missing out on. My dad had to pay me $5 to try it for the first time, but ever since, it has become one of my favorite desserts that warms me up on chilly fall days.

Ingredients:

1 cup white rice

4 cups water

2 cinnamon sticks

5 cups whole milk

1 can evaporated milk (12 oz)

1 can sweetened condensed milk (14 oz)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

⅓ cup granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon sea salt

Cinnamon sugar mix for topping (optional)

Instructions:

Cook the rice: In a large pot, combine 4 cups of water and cinnamon sticks. Once the water is brought to a boil, add the rice. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pot. Let the rice and water simmer for 15-20 minutes until the rice is soft and most of the water has been absorbed. Prepare milk mixture: While the rice cooks, in a separate bowl, whisk together the whole milk, evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract and granulated sugar until smooth. Combine ingredients: Once the rice is cooked, remove the cinnamon sticks from the pot. Slowly pour the milk mixture into the pot with the rice, stirring continuously to incorporate. Let it simmer: Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer on medium-low heat. Cook for another 15-20 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pot. If it becomes too thick, add more milk (up to ½ cup) until it reaches your preferred texture. Serve: Remove from heat and let the arroz con leche cool slightly. Serve warm or chilled — and for extra fun, with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar on top — in a bowl and enjoy!

Buñuelos Chips

I first encountered this Mexican treat in second grade when a classmate brought them to school. I instantly fell in love with the chips and went home that night begging my mom to make them for me. Though there is another dish with the same name that is more of a fried donut, my classmate brought the cinnamon tortilla chips, which is how I make them now. It’s a quick and simple recipe if you want something sweet and covered in cinnamon this fall.

Ingredients:

5 pre-cooked flour tortillas

1 cup vegetable oil

½ cup sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Instructions:

Prepare cinnamon sugar mix: In a large sealable bag or bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon until well combined. Cut the tortillas: Cut each flour tortilla into 4-8 triangular pieces. Heat oil: In a frying pan, heat the vegetable oil on medium heat for around 5-10 minutes or until it reaches 350 F. Fry the tortillas: Place each tortilla piece into the hot oil, frying until they are golden and crispy on both sides. Fry them in batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Drain excess oil: Once fried, place the chips on a plate lined with a paper towel to absorb the excess oil. Coat with cinnamon sugar: Place the fried tortilla pieces in the sugar-cinnamon mix, a few at a time. Shake the bag or toss them in the bowl to ensure they are evenly coated. Serve: Arrange the coated buñuelos chips on a plate and enjoy!

Pumpkin Flan

Flan originated in the Roman Empire and was adapted by the Spanish, then again by the Mexican people to make the sweet, decadent flan that we know today. Similarly, my mom took a recipe she got from a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles and adapted it to make a delectable Thanksgiving treat. Sometimes, we eat pumpkin flan instead of pumpkin pie. Although I’ve tasted a variety of flan over the years from friends, family and Hispanic restaurants, nothing beats the one my mom makes with a rich pumpkin twist. The recipe is a bit labor-intensive, but it’s one of the best things I’ve ever put in my mouth. I would eat it every day if I could.

Ingredients:

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup room temperature water

2 cans sweetened condensed milk (14 oz each)

2 cups whole milk

4 large eggs

2 egg yolks

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 teaspoons pumpkin spice

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 cup heavy cream

Instructions:

Make caramel: In a heavy skillet, melt sugar on medium heat, stirring constantly to prevent it from burning. Once the sugar melts and turns golden brown (about 10 minutes), remove from heat. Carefully pour the water into the melted sugar. Stir continuously and return to heat, allowing the crystallized sugar to melt into a smooth caramel syrup. Immediately pour the caramel into a flan mold or intended dish, tilting to evenly coat the bottom, then set aside to cool. Prepare flan mixture: Preheat the oven to 350 F. In a large bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk, whole milk, eggs, egg yolks, pumpkin puree, vanilla extract, pumpkin spice and flour. Blend until smooth. Add heavy cream and pulse until fully incorporated. Bake flan: Place the flan mold in a large roasting pan. Pour the flan mixture over the cooled caramel. Create a water bath by filling the roasting pan with hot water until it reaches about halfway up the sides of the flan mold. Cover with foil and bake for 50-60 minutes, or until the center of the flan is set, but still jiggles slightly when touched. Let it cool: Remove the flan from the oven and let it cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for about 4 hours or overnight. Serve: Run a knife around the circumference of the mold to loosen the flan. Place a serving plate over the top and flip to release the flan, allowing the caramel to flow over the custard. Serve and enjoy!

