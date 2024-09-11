Where Din Tai Fung goes, my heart goes with it

I extend my thanks to the Din Tai Fung gods for planting a restaurant in Torrance, my hometown in Southern California. Long before its days of internet fame, Din Tai Fung was a household name in my community, and there were rarely days when the wait time was less than two hours. Today, the restaurant is even more packed with regulars and newcomers alike — and its status as a cultural phenomenon is only growing.

It’s pretty rare to find a Chinese restaurant chain that so effortlessly blends authenticity with approachability. Many of Din Tai Fung’s most popular dishes, such as the shrimp and pork spicy wontons and the Shanghai rice cakes, have strong roots within Chinese culture — yet are presented in a way that appeals to diners of diverse backgrounds. The restaurant doesn’t exactly fit into the category of fine dining, but the food isn’t cheap either — a 10-piece of Din Tai Fung’s famous xiao long bao, also known as soup dumplings, costs $18.50, which you could get in Chinatown for almost half the price. For many Chinese-American families, hole-in-the-wall Chinese restaurants are appropriate for both casual afternoon meals and birthday dinners. I’d argue that Din Tai Fung, while possibly the antithesis of a hole-in-the-wall, can do the same.

“Chinese food sits at curious intersections in the West,” Jing Gao, founder of the Chinese food condiment company Fly by Jing, wrote for Food & Wine in 2021. “It is both completely ubiquitous and exotified beyond recognition. It’s expected to fit into everyone’s individual ideals of ‘authenticity,’ formed by vastly differing experiences from person to person.”