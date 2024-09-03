5 Restaurant Week deals to kick off the school year

In New York City, every week feels like a restaurant week. With cafes, food trucks and sit-downs at any corner, NYU’s campus is uniquely suited for all types of dining, from bubbly brunching to late-night grubbing.

Similar to NYC Restaurant Week that was held over the summer, NYU holds its own starchy, hearty and stuffy extravaganza. From Aug. 31 – Sept. 8, NYU Welcome — the university’s official program to welcome incoming students at the start of the school year — is offering 17-23 unique deals per day across its Manhattan and Brooklyn campuses. So whether the first week of school has you feeling celebratory, nervous or already exhausted, here are five NYU Restaurant Week deals that will get you the most bang for your buck.

21 Waverly Place

This gastropub-esque restaurant and bar is an on-campus gem. Just around the corner from Weinstein Hall, White Oak Tavern is offering 10 percent off its entire menu — excluding Happy Hour — every day of Restaurant Week. The Pan-Seared Salmon is a must-try: juicy and fresh, served over a bed of green beans, crispy shallots and creamy pureed parsnips.

72 University Place

Jack’s Wife Freda knows a thing or two about balance. Its menu is eclectic and culturally diverse, yet familiar and comforting. Offering 10 percent off all items during Restaurant Week, this renowned New York City bistro made a name for itself by honoring the culinary heritage of its South African and Israeli Jewish founders. It’s an ideal spot for a first-week-back brunch, or if you want a shot at meeting a celebrity — or feeling like one.

137 First Ave.

There aren’t many places you can get a $5 lunch in New York City, but the East Village’s Crispy Burger is pulling it off. The Chinese-owned fried chicken joint is offering $5 chicken sandwiches every day of Restaurant Week — and it’s likely one of the event’s biggest steals. Crispy Burger also serves some Asian dishes, including Taiwanese sausage skewers and Japanese takoyaki.

5 St. Marks Place

Walking through St. Marks is an NYU staple — and on Sept. 4, Dumplings N’ Dips is offering 20 percent off its whole menu. The restaurant’s dumpling options are vast, ranging from dumplings stuffed with fried rice to pad thai, all with its four signature dips: chili oil, a spicy Mala chili sauce, sweet soy and a spicy lime sauce.

491 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn

Less than a mile away from the Tandon School of Engineering, El Zason’s diverse menu matches its bright and bold atmosphere. The Mexican bar and restaurant certainly has range, with the classic tacos and burritos, but along with pork ribs, spaghetti and cheeseburgers. El Zason is offering 20 percent off its entire menu every day of Restaurant Week.

