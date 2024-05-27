New eats near NYU: Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao on St. Mark’s Place

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao is a traditional Chinese comfort food restaurant near campus and a solid choice for any student looking for a casual lunch spot. Having opened a new location on St. Mark’s Place in March 2024, the New York City chain is a new contender in downtown Manhattan’s competitive soup dumpling scene, standing out with its renowned Lucky Six Soup Dumplings basket filled with colorful pockets of joy.

In an exclusive interview with WSN, marketing coordinator Tyler Meng discusses the love for soup dumplings among the Chinese community, the restaurant’s soup dumpling-making process and the proper way to eat a soup dumpling.

Videography & Editing: Julia Smerling

