Restaurant Yuu brings French flair to omakase in Brooklyn’s Little Tokyo

Almost like Hawthorne in “The Menu,” Restaurant Yuu offers an open-kitchen view accompanied by seasonal French-Japanese fusion dishes that are unlike any other in New York City. The similarities were striking, minus the killing, of course. Although the tasting menus came at a hefty price —$250 per person — for special occasions and that special someone, the chefs and staff made it more than memorable.

Chef Yuu Shimano opened his omakase restaurant on May 19, 2023 — his 41st birthday. He chose to situate his restaurant in Greenpoint because it combines “two sides of calm atmosphere and youth culture in Brooklyn, New York.”

Chef Shimano creatively fused Japanese and French cuisine together in his menus. His spring tasting menus are based around an assortment of seafood sourced from around the country — Monterey Bay abalone and New York clams, to name a few — as well as a medley of locally sourced vegetables. Other ingredients are sourced internationally, including white asparagus from southeastern France and ikura, or salmon caviar, from Japan.