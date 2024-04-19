The best way to go on a pizza crawl across Manhattan

New York City is the mecca of American pizza with over 2,000 shops across the five boroughs. From dollar-slice counters to brick-oven pizzerias, there is a pizza place for everyone, with a whole pie guaranteed to make for the perfect bite to share with friends and family. One of my fondest memories is the pizza crawl I organized for my mom’s birthday — running around town with bellies full of cheese and grease was the greatest feeling. Whether you have a loved one in town or just want good pizza, these spots are the perfect way to see the city through slices.

35 Orchard St.

Scarr’s Pizza, a Lower East Side favorite, is a great place to showcase the vibrant energy of downtown Manhattan. Founded by Harlem native Scarr Pimentel in 2016, the spot was created with the goal of bringing old New York-style slices back. With an iconic exterior that is hard to miss and a retro ’80s interior housing old arcade machines, it is the ideal tourist-friendly shop to enjoy some freshly hot pizza. The atmosphere is also electric and buzzing with conversation from the minute you enter. As for the pizza, it is simple yet delicious, sure to appease even the pickiest of eaters. The dough is thin and crisp, with the tomato sauce striking a perfect balance between sweet and savory. The prices for a slice range from $3.75 to $5.75 while a whole pie costs $26 to $36.

27 Prince St.

Located in the heart of Nolita, Prince Street Pizza was founded in 2012 by Frank and Dominic Morano, a father-son duo whose goal was to bring their family’s Sicilian heritage to the New York City pizza scene. The spicy sauce — a family recipe — has become a staple of the pizzeria. Expect a long line, but waiting outside you can note the eye-catching exterior with a vintage green sign, and the interior is filled with photos detailing the Moranos’ history. I highly recommend the Buzzy Broome Vodka pizza, which was pleasantly spicy and great for anyone who wants a slice with an extra kick. The pick-up counter pizza shop prices its slices at around $6 while the whole pie ranges $24 to $42.

1435 Broadway

Joe’s Pizza Broadway, which sits on the outskirts of Times Square, brings you to the bustling center of the city for a slice. Founded in 1975 by Pino “Joe” Pozzuoli, the pizza shop has taken over Manhattan and Brooklyn, especially after its appearance in the film “Spider-Man 2” in 2004. The shop is packed with photos of famous celebrities who ate there, and it’s as classic as a New York pizza shop can get. For students looking for a spot by campus, Joe’s also has two locations in Union Square and the West Village. Be sure to order a Sicilian or Margherita slice, which is what the shop is most known for. Slices are priced at $2.75 to $4 and a whole pie is $27 to $35.

2750 Broadway

Farther uptown on the Upper West Side, Mama’s TOO! breaks the rules of conventional New York pizza. Founder Frank Tuttolomondo was born into a family of pizzeria owners, helping to run his grandmother’s pizza joint, Mama’s Pizza, which was founded in 1959. After learning the fundamentals of pizza making, he decided to toss traditional pizza styles aside and instead create a shop with revolutionary flavors like Poached Pear and Cacio e Pepe. With a pick-up counter outside, this is ideal for grab-and-go dining, but the place also has outdoor seating if you want to sit and enjoy your slice. I recommend the fiery but sweet Angry Nonna, which features soppressata, a thicker cut of salami, Calabrian chili oil and hot honey. The slices can get pricey at around $6 and whole pies $29.50 to $36, but worth it given how distinct the flavors are.

