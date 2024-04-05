Is grocery delivery worth it?

Arduous, tiring and burdensome should not be words that describe grocery shopping, but sometimes in New York City they are. There are few things worse than that 15-minute walk from the grocery store to your dorm or apartment with what feels like 50-pound tote bags on your shoulders. And don’t even get me started on the 14th Street Trader Joe’s any time after 4 p.m. with the line wrapped around the entire store — it’s my nightmare.

For many people in the city trying to avoid this laborious errand, grocery delivery services can be a huge convenience. You’re telling me there’s an option to take a nap or watch a movie while someone does the stressful job of getting groceries, and brings them straight to my doorstep? Yes, please! But, when you’re a college student on a budget, sometimes the extra expense doesn’t seem worth it. So, I decided to put grocery delivery to the test.

There are lots of different services available to city folk who want to make their lives easier with grocery delivery. My personal favorite is Instacart because it’s super user-friendly, but you can easily view options from all participating different grocery stores near you. Instacart also has a super useful function where you can chat with your shopper, which is especially handy if a product is sold out and you want it substituted. Another solid choice is the service Whole Foods offers through Amazon Prime — it’s a great option, but you choose a two-hour delivery window instead of an immediate service.

Though it is no surprise, grocery delivery is incredibly convenient. For some people, the crowded aisles of a grocery store and inevitable trek home sound worse than their organic chemistry midterm. Grocery delivery removes the claustrophobia and provides a mostly seamless experience, so you can order your produce and sweet treats straight from your bed or lecture hall.

As someone who loves online shopping, I find food shopping online to be quite the treat. Instead of scavenging through aisles for every last item on your list, you can search, scroll and add to cart. Rather than dreading my grocery trip after a busy day, I got excited to look through the aisles from my phone.

As a college student though, I know I have to use my money wisely, since I’m swimming in more assignments than I am cash — and, I’ll admit that those extra fees for grocery delivery can hurt more than my shoulders do. While my grocery haul totaled to about $28, I actually ended up paying almost $36. That’s precious matcha-before-lecture money!

Still, on days when I’m burnt out, really busy or lazy, grocery delivery is a lifesaver. I can do my laundry, my homework and my grocery shopping all at the same time. And, after a busy class day where you’re walking back and forth from building to building, you can look forward to only having to walk from the elevator to the lobby door to run your errands.

If you’ve had a long day and want to give grocery delivery a try, make sure to order in advance. Ordering hours ahead of time for a scheduled delivery can cut costs on last-minute or expedited delivery fees. Also, be sure to pick backups for your items in case they’re sold out, so you only spend money on exactly what you want. If you really want to search for the best deal, you can even compare prices on different services or between different grocery stores.

While it might not replace your regular trip to the supermarket completely, grocery delivery can be a helpful alternative — especially if you’ve had a stressful day or dread your grocery run. So, put down your tote bags and get out your phone instead.

Contact Brianna Ly at [email protected].