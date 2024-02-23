Savor global flavors at these 5 vibrant food markets

If you are tired of instant ramen and Lipton cookies, these marketplaces might be your answer. These bustling markets host diverse vendors who offer a variety of savory and sweet delights. From sit-down restaurants to takeout stalls, there is a dining experience to satisfy any student’s craving at any price level.

25 11th Ave.

Market 57 is located within walking distance from Chelsea Market in the Meatpacking District, offering a unique dining experience on Pier 57. The moment you step onto the pier, you’ll be greeted with floor-to-ceiling decor and all the scents from the market. With stunning views overlooking Little Island at Pier 55 and the Hudson River, it’s hard to resist grabbing lunch here with 15 carefully selected vendors.

The assortment of dishes include smoked salmon caviar roll at The Galley by Lobster Place, falafel toshka at Sahadi’s and garlic-butter biscuits at HoneyBunny. During happy hour, there is always a crowd at Harlem Hops, known for working with local breweries. The prices of the stalls range, but the quality is top-notch regardless of what you order.

8 Essex St.

A visit to Essex Market is not just a culinary trip, but one that captures New York heritage.

Proudly serving New York City for over 100 years, it stands as a testament to adaptability, entrepreneurship and the spirit of community. Now at a larger location, Essex is able to support even more vendors to add to their growing portfolio, and continues to prove its commitment to supporting local businesses.

If you stop by, grab a pint at the Top Hops bar, olive oil at Essex Olive & Spice and taste some vegan cheeses at Rebel Cheese. Not only can you indulge in their delicious bites, visitors are also invited to participate in free weekly cooking and nutrition classes. Despite food vendors at Essex Market having a higher-than-average price tag, it is certainly worth the stroll over to the Lower East Side.

445 Albee Square W., Brooklyn

Just steps away from NYU’s Brooklyn campus, DeKalb Market Hall offers a quick and affordable bite for students between classes on the bottom floor of City Point. With over 30 carefully curated vendors, DeKalb truly defines global cuisine from New York-style dishes to international street food. Some fan-favorite menu items include iconic deli sandwiches at A Taste of Katz’s, empanadas at El Punto Cubano and Caribbean meat specials at Fat Fowl.

On select nights, you can also check out DeKalb’s Monthly Night Market, which boasts live music, a dance floor and specially curated dishes and beverages. If you’re looking to capture the moment, the photo booth between the food vendors offers a playful and interactive element supplementing your dining experience.

75 Ninth Ave.

Chelsea Market is the bread and butter of New York City foodie spots for tourists and locals alike. More than just a food market, Chelsea Market is truly a melting pot of dining and shopping experiences. With an extensive selection of nearly 50 dining and beverage choices, Chelsea Market will keep you coming back for more.

You can also browse their seemingly endless collection of high-class, artisanal cheese and meat products, imported Italian clothing, anime merchandise and more. From macarons and crepes at Bar Suzette to Japanese-inspired tacos at Takumi Taco, they cater to every taste bud. Although this spot has a tendency to garner quite the crowd, the selection and quality is worth the wait.

1000 S. Eighth Ave.

This market might be located underground in the Columbus Circle subway station, but no MetroCard is necessary. Have your cameras ready — Turnstyle Underground Market is decorated to resemble an upscale subway station, fit with actual trains and signs. With numerous takeout options, you have an easy way of grabbing your favorite foods before you miss the train.

Despite being in the center of a busy subway stop, there is plenty of room to browse the carefully curated selection of food vendors and boutiques. Turnstyle foodie favorites include pretzels at Wetzel’s Pretzels, Korean corn dogs at CrunCheese and baked empanadas at Criollas. This market offers a smaller variety of food compared to other markets, but it is always perfect for a quick bite on the go.

