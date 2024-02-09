Celebrate Lunar New Year with a flavorful feast at these Chinese restaurants

As the Lunar New Year approaches — which over 2 billion people observe globally — it is time to ring in the beginning of a new year on the lunar calendar with lively traditions and mouth-watering cuisine. Dishes are not meant to just be delicious, but also bring luck and prosperity in the year to come. While it’s impossible to encapsulate the richness of this holiday in a few restaurant recommendations, a delicious start can be found in savoring authentic Chinese dishes. If you’re wondering where to partake in the celebration near campus, fret not! Here are four restaurants to suit any diner’s desires.

Auntie Guan’s Kitchen

108 W. 14th St.

Auntie Guan’s Kitchen is a haven for lovers of northern Chinese cuisine. Stepping into this cozy establishment, you are greeted by the enticing aroma of savory noodles and delicate dumplings. Its signature dishes such as sauerkraut and pork stewed vermicelli, scallion pancakes, Guo-Bao-Rou — fried pork in sweet and sour sauce — and the sweet treat of sugar-glazed sweet potatoes are fan favorites. Its inviting ambiance and diverse menu make it the perfect spot for a hearty meal or sweet indulgence.

The Dolar Shop Hot Pot Manhattan

55 Third Ave.

For those craving an immersive dining experience, The Dolar Shop Hot Pot Manhattan is a must-visit destination. Renowned for its communal atmosphere and steaming hot pots, it offers a perfect setting for gathering with friends and family to celebrate the new year. One of their signature features is the premium selection of thinly sliced meats, including beef, lamb and pork, as well as an array of fresh vegetables and handmade dumplings. Their signature broth is a rich and savory bone broth, perfect for dipping and cooking various ingredients. The hot pot experience — especially at The Dolar Shop — is a memorable and delicious way to celebrate.

Uluh

152 Second Ave.

Uluh presents a modern twist on traditional Sichuan cuisine. From its chic decor to its bold flavors, every aspect of Uluh invites diners on a culinary journey. One of their standout dishes is the Sichuan-style Peking duck, which features tender slices of roasted duck served with traditional accompaniments like hoisin sauce, sliced cucumbers and scallions. The duck is prized for its crispy skin and succulent meat, making it a must-try for visitors. Take advantage of the delightful fusion of tradition and innovation that embodies the spirit of the Lunar New Year.

Szechuan Mountain House 川山甲

23 St. Mark’s Place

Szechuan Mountain House holds a special place in the hearts of NYU students for its reasonable prices, yummy dishes and convenient location. One of their signature dishes is the Mapo Tofu. This spicy and flavorful dish consists of tofu cubes cooked in a spicy chili and bean paste sauce, typically with minced pork and Sichuan peppercorns for added depth of flavor. As the Lunar New Year approaches, be sure to visit Szechuan Mountain House, as its tempting dishes promise an unforgettable celebration for all.

As we prepare to welcome the Lunar New Year, let us embrace the spirit of exploration and celebration. From the savory delights of Auntie Guan’s Kitchen to the communal warmth of The Dolar Shop Hot Pot, each restaurant near our campus offers a unique opportunity to experience the rich diversity of Chinese cuisine. So gather your friends and loved ones, and may the flavors of the new year bring joy and prosperity to all who partake.

Contact Blair Bao at [email protected].