Mug cake recipes: Single-serve holiday happiness

My cravings for a sweet treat are at their peak during the holidays when it’s cold outside, but it’s difficult to spend time making desserts when I’d rather stay in bed. That’s why I love to make mug cakes — yes, a cake that can be made in a mug. Their short preparation times and incredibly delicious tastes make for an easy dorm treat.

Lots of college students don’t have an oven in their dorms, and for those who do, using it can be a hassle. Fortunately, many of us have microwaves and cups, which makes whipping up a mug cake incredibly easy. There’s no need to worry about parchment paper, measuring cups or giant cake pans. You won’t need to wash as many dishes either.

I like to elevate a mug cake with toppings like ice cream, chopped nuts or fruit, adding my own flair to a basic vanilla or chocolate sponge. The possibilities are endless — you can make a variety of mug cakes with a few simple ingredients.

With these recipes, you’ll be able to create a perfect portion of warm, aromatic and sweet flavors. This holiday season, mug cakes have become my go-to dessert, and I bet they’ll become yours too. Forget about spending hours making complicated desserts and not being able to go to the bakery when the roads are covered with snow. Grab a mug and get ready: here are three holiday mug cake recipes that’ll be sure to keep you warm and happy this winter.

Gingerbread Chai Mug Cake

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

2 teaspoons honey

2 tablespoons white or brown sugar

4 tablespoons brewed chai

5 tablespoons all-purpose flour

⅛ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon cinnamon, plus an extra pinch for optional topping

¼ teaspoon ginger powder

A pinch of ground nutmeg

A pinch of salt if using unsalted butter

A scoop of vanilla ice cream, optional

Instructions:

Melt butter in a mug, microwaving for 20 seconds or until fully melted. Whisk in sugar, honey and chai with a fork until fully incorporated. Whisk in all-purpose flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger powder, ground nutmeg and salt gradually. Whisk until smooth, pressing any clumps against the sides of the mug to break them. Microwave on high for 1 minute, then finish in 10 second increments until the cake has visibly risen.

Finish with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon to elevate the aromatic spices in your mug cake. Wait for it to cool before you dig in. But if you’re really excited to enjoy your cake, you can also mix in the ice cream to speed up the process!

Peppermint Hot Cocoa Mug Cake

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons salted butter

3 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon water

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

8 tablespoons all-purpose flour

⅛ teaspoon baking soda

8 tablespoons white sugar

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

Mini candy canes

Mini marshmallows

Whipped cream

Instructions:

Melt butter in a mug, microwaving for 20 seconds or until fully melted. Whisk in milk, water and vanilla extract with a fork until fully incorporated. Whisk in all-purpose flour, baking soda, sugar and cocoa powder gradually. Whisk until smooth, pressing any clumps against the sides of the mug to break them. Then, crush a few mini candy canes and fold the pieces into the cake batter. Microwave on high for one minute, then finish in 10 second increments until the cake has visibly risen.

Finish with a swirl of whipped cream, more crushed candy canes and mini marshmallows! You can also fold in a few chocolate chips if you want an extra gooey, chocolatey surprise in each bite.

Maple Brownie Mug Cheesecake

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons room temperature cream cheese

6 tablespoons white sugar

2 tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons salted butter

1 tablespoon water

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

A pinch of baking soda

2 tablespoons semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions:

Microwave cream cheese in a mug for 15 seconds to soften, then fold in two tablespoons of white sugar. Add 1 tbsp milk and maple syrup into cream cheese mixture, stirring slowly. Then, set aside. The mixture should be slightly runny. Melt butter in a separate mug, microwaving for 20 seconds or until fully melted. Whisk in 1 tbsp of milk, water and vanilla extract with a fork until fully incorporated. Whisk in all-purpose flour, unsweetened cocoa powder, baking soda and 4 tablespoons of white sugar gradually until smooth, pressing any clumps against the sides of the mug to break them. Fold in chocolate chips slowly until evenly distributed. Pour in cheesecake mixture, then use a fork to slightly mix until marbled. Do not fully mix. Microwave on high for one minute, then finish in 10 second increments until the cake has visibly risen.

Finish with toppings of your choice or enjoy the mug cake as is. Berries are a great choice if you want a pop of acidity and tartness, but so is ice cream if you want to have an extra sweet treat.

These recipes are very similar to each other in terms of steps and basic ingredients, so it’s up to you to be creative. With just a few ingredients from your pantry and minimal equipment, you can create a perfectly portioned mug cake that’ll satisfy your sweet tooth this winter. So grab a warm blanket, turn on your favorite movie and enjoy a mug of hot chocolate or tea — or cake — on your well-deserved break. Happy holidays!

Contact Amanda Wang at [email protected].