Ranked: 10 boba flavors to try before you graduate

As someone who was born and raised in Flushing, Queens, I consider boba to be one of my major food groups.

Boba or bubble tea is a Taiwanese drink, though its name is actually borrowed from China. When most people think of boba, they are probably picturing the dark brown tapioca pearls which sit at the bottom of the drink. They are chewy, and get mixed into either milk-based teas or lighter fruity concoctions. Boba has ballooned in popularity since the 1990s, as coffee culture and cafes became trendy in the United States.

I tried several different boba flavors near NYU, and ranked each flavor from worst to best, taking into consideration appearance, depth of flavor and the general vibe of each beverage.