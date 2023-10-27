Cure your Halloween candy cravings at these Greenwich Village institutions

As Halloweekend is upon us, the age-old tradition of inhaling sweets — or at least having a non-judgmental excuse for it — is always on our minds. If the Target variety pack of Snickers and Reese’s feels too played out, New York City has plenty of unique candy shops to treat yourself. No matter your feelings on Halloween treats, sweet or sour, these five iconic shops can satisfy anyone’s candy craving.

108 Rivington St., New York, NY 10002

Since 1937, Economy Candy has been the go-to spot to get candy to wow trick-or-treaters. Stands upon stands of treats line the windowsills of the old-fashioned storefront, and stepping inside transports you to a seemingly unlimited world of candy. While there are modern staples, like Three Musketeers or Twix, the real prizes are unique treats like Japanese Milk Tea KitKats, Bounty chocolate bars with a coconut filling, Fry’s Peppermint Cream Bars or chocolate cups with whipped cream fillings. Whether you’re looking to fill your candy bowl — or your stomach — with the classics or craving something more exciting, look no further than Economy Candy.



130 Allen St., New York, NY 10002

This relative newcomer in the candy scene, which opened its doors in 2017, has quickly made a name for itself. A Lower East Side staple, BonBon, a Swedish candy company, offers a wide variety of classic Swedish candies and treats like Sour Wild Strawberry Fish and Anthon Berg Marzipan Bars, fit for any Halloween party. Their Pick & Mix bags give customers the option to fill a goodie bag to the brim and make a jumble of sugary delightfulness. The house-made Swedish Fish are an authentic take on the Malaco candy classic, which will make for an exciting addition to a trick-or-treater’s bag. BonBon allows for any candy connoisseur to experience all the sweets of Sweden right here in New York City.



113 A Ave., New York, NY 10009

Since its opening in 1974, Ray’s Candy Store has been a longstanding institution in Greenwich Village. From deep-fried Oreos and french fries to, of course, candy, Ray’s offers treats to satisfy any craving. The shop specializes in deep-fried everything, from beignets to Twix and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups to Twinkies. If we had to pick one thing to recommend, though, the deep-fried Oreos are a must-try. Not only are they fried to perfection — perfectly crispy on the outside and soft and gooey on the inside — they come with a show, too, as Ray charmingly bellows “OREOOOOS!” across the shop once you place your order. If you’re still looking to get in the Halloween spirit with some classic candy options, however, don’t fret — Ray’s still carries a variety of candy bars, with Milky Ways, Snickers and York Peppermint Patties.



162 Bleecker St., New York, NY 10012

Since its founding in 1923, Li-Lac Chocolates has been the destination for elegant, delectable chocolate delicacies in Greenwich Village. This chocolate house — the oldest in Manhattan — is just a six-minute walk from Washington Square Park and has chocolate concoctions of all sorts, from fudge to mousse to drinking chocolate. This Halloweekend, stop by to check out some of their spirited sweets — in the name of spooky season, the shop is selling bags of vibrant candy corn and hard chocolates molded in the shapes of witches, pumpkins, ghosts and other creepy creatures.

60 W. Eighth St., New York, NY 10011

See’s Candies, while not an establishment native to New York City, still warrants a spot on this list. This historical California candy maker opened its first New York City location in 2017 — just a three-minute-walk from Washington Square Park — and has since been indulging candy connoisseurs in an array of classic and experimental confections. Their extensive menu has made a name for itself, with their hand-decorated chocolate eggs, bonbons and toffee being some of their biggest highlights. See’s has also gone all out in embracing the ghoulish glee of the Halloween season, offering everything from Milk Marshmallow Jack-O’-Lanterns to “Sweet & Spooky” gift bags.

