Evening eats at the Queens Night Market

Now in its eighth season, the Queens Night Market in Corona, Queens, features more than 100 vendors cooking up global cuisines every Saturday night until Oct. 28. An hour’s subway ride from Washington Square Park, the market’s vendors celebrate the cultural diversity of New York City through merchandise, art and food.

I headed over to the market two weeks ago — before torrential rain put it on pause — to check it out. Upon arriving in Queens, I was immediately greeted with its bustling energy — Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” welcomed me as soon as I stepped foot into the market. My mood was instantly lifted by the sights of joyous friends and families getting together on a night out to experience cooking from local, family-owned businesses.

The market was started by John Wang, a former corporate attorney who, in 2015, took on an endeavor far more personal to him than his previous work. Wanting to embrace the cultural diversity of Queens while bringing the spirit of Taiwanese night markets to New York, Wang united vendors representing over 90 different countries to the market. The Queens Night Market offers bites from all over the world, including Ecuadorian, Burmese, Egyptian cuisines and more, all for $6 or less.

Here is a taste of what you’ll find there: