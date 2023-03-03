Booze on a budget: Happy hour spots near NYU

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you’re anything like me, you don’t need a special occasion to go and grab a drink. But let’s be honest — spending $20 on a drink is unsustainable. To help, here are six happy hour spots that will spare your wallet and fulfill your cocktail desires.

Dante NYC

79-81 MacDougal St.

My favorite bar in the city, Dante has been a cornerstone of Greenwich Village since 1915. Dante was voted one of the World’s 50 Best Bars, and it has, arguably, some of the best cocktails in the world. It is best known for its “Dante Martini” and “Dante Negroni,” both of which are mixed to perfection. While the drinks are usually extremely pricy, ranging from $30 to $40, Dante offers a “Martini Hour” every day from 3-5 p.m., where the $32 martinis are only $10 and often accompanied by live music. It’s a deal that can’t be beat.

Jadis

42 Rivington St.

Located in the Lower East Side, Jadis is a small French wine bar with an incredible daily happy hour that lasts from 5-7 p.m. With red brick walls, leather couches and the warm scent of home-cooked foods filling the air, the atmosphere couldn’t be cozier. The menu has glasses of wine, champagne and select cocktails — including Aperol spritz and mulled wine — all for $8 to $10. If you’re craving a bite, Jadis also has delicious $7 to $11 happy hour specials, such as brie crostini, quiche lorraine and baked salmon spread.

Bar Belly

14 Orchard St.

If you are looking for delectable food, exciting cocktails and great music, Bar Belly is the place for you. With a happy hour from 5-7 p.m., the bar serves $1 oysters and a variety of cocktails at prices of $9 to $12. My go-to order is the “Casanova,” a fruity and floral grapefruit vodka-based drink with dolin blanc, creme de violet, lavender flower, lemon, orange blossom water and soda. On weekends, Bar Belly is open until 3 a.m., and it is a perfect place to meet new people and dance the night away!

Bobo

181 W. 10th St.

With an outdoor terrace and downstairs bar area, Bobo is the cutest little French restaurant with the power to transport you to your own country home in France. Not only does it offer an incredible full dinner menu, but its l’apero, or happy hour, lasts from 5-7 p.m. in the den, and it is not one to miss. Bobo’s $1.50 oysters, $8 glasses of wine and champagne, $5 beer and $10 spicy margaritas are a steal. Whether for a romantic date night or just a meetup with your friends, Bobo’s candle-lit table is a foolproof spot.

Jajaja Mexicana

63 Carmine St.

Jajaja Mexicana is a must for tequila and mezcal lovers. With locations in the West Village, Lower East Side, Hudson Yards and Williamsburg, Jajaja Mexicana has become the go-to spot for my friends and I to grab a quick margarita after a long day. While Jajaja doesn’t have a special happy hour menu, its delicious cocktails are priced at $15 and feature interesting flavors like plum, matcha, pineapple, coconut, hibiscus, passion fruit and espresso. My favorite off-the-menu drink to order at Jajaja Mexicana is a simple spicy margarita, which is the perfect pick-me-up.

Verlaine

110 Rivington St.

I am truly saving one of the best for last on this list, closing it out with Verlaine. This funky and fun Asian-fusion lounge offers delicious tapas and amazing cocktails. With a long happy hour from 5-10 p.m., you can get the best lychee martinis, Southeast red sangria or rosé sangria for only $8. I highly recommend the lychee martinis, which, in my opinion, rival the ones of many upscale sushi restaurants. Verlaine is a cozy but busy spot, so I recommend making a reservation beforehand, especially if you plan on going in a group.

Contact Ishani Paul at [email protected]