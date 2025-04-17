When I gave up my iPhone, it changed my life

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Renee Yang for WSN)
Deans hold info sessions on recent visa revocations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors move classes off campus as hundreds protest Trump crackdown on higher ed
The Soapbox is a weekly news column rounding up stories worth reading for a global university. (Max Van Hosen and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
The Soapbox: New ruling excludes trans women in UK, prisons attacked in France and presidential visit in the UAE
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Artists join decadelong fight for Elizabeth Street Garden
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
‘A vile complicity’: Members of the Rwandan community recount 1994 genocide
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Artists join decadelong fight for Elizabeth Street Garden
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘Just too complicated’: NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
Demonstrators on Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Washington Square Park, Monday, March 31, 2025, in New York. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Renee Yang for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
NYU’s rendering for the renovated Grand Staircase at the Kimmel Center for University Life. (Courtesy of Joseph Tirella)
NYU to add ‘seating pods’ to Kimmel stairs, redesign lobby
Students protest Nike outside of the NYU Bookstore in October 2023. (Connor Patton for WSN)
Students protest NYU’s contract with Nike
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Dozens protest onslaught of pro-Palestinian student suspensions
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Admin responds to nonprofit criticizing updated student conduct policy
(Renee Yang for WSN)
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Opinion: NYU has built itself on diversity — now it needs to defend it
President Linda Mills sent an email Tuesday night confirming that "some members" of the NYU community have been affected by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (Jake Capriotti for WSN)
‘Some’ students and faculty affected by visa revocations, Mills says
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone cancels ‘anti-governmental’ humanitarian presentation
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Trump chooses 5 NYU Law alumni for top administrative roles
(Courtesy of Beau Flynn)
Beyond NYU: From studying at Stern to producing ‘Moana’
(Courtesy of Augusta Lecaros)
Beyond NYU: Creating and curating feminist art around the world
(Courtesy of Marin Driguez)
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
(Courtesy of Aneesa Sheikh)
Beyond NYU: Merging music and advocacy
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Opinion: Zohran Mamdani is the progressive leader New York needs
(Courtesy of Emma Bell)
Guest Essay: Emma Bell for SGA chair
(Camila Ceballos for WSN)
Opinion: Trump’s attack on New York climate laws will have long-term ramifications
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Opinion: Gen Z activism is performative, not productive
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
(Courtesy of Emma Bell)
Guest Essay: Emma Bell for SGA chair
(Chelsea Li for WSN)
Guest Essay: It’s time to end legacy admissions in New York
(Courtesy of Alisa Vvedenskaia)
Guest Essay: Ashlie Oxford for SGA chair
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: NYU AAUP condemns detention of Mahmoud Khalil
(Jake Capriotti for WSN)
Guest Essay: The call for a reparations committee
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Matt Petres for WSN)
Off Topic: Trump’s war on the arts
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: Today’s feminism prioritizes performance over action
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
Off Topic: The hysteria around trans athletes is a distraction
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: DOGE is both misleading and inefficient
(Akshay Prabhushankar for WSN)
Off Topic: We must protect our libraries’ federal funding
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
Behind the swimming & diving teams’ immense success
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season recap of NYU women’s basketball’s historic back-to-back national titles
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Men’s volleyball wins UVC Championship for second straight season
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Track & field program record, men’s volleyball remains undefeated and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Men’s volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Sweet 16, softball opening weekend and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s basketball ends season undefeated, wrestling and diving regionals and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Shanghai
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, Washington, D.C. and Italy
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
When I gave up my iPhone, it changed my life
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
4 ways to celebrate Earth Month in NYC
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Where is all the cool-toned makeup?
(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Television)
6 ‘Friends’-inspired outfits to get you through the week
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
For minimal work and maximum volume, try these 6 top-rated mascaras
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
How to conduct a DIY personal color analysis
Tisch student dancers pose in their choice of clothing for their morning ballet class. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
What are Tisch dancers wearing?
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
4 NYC women-owned brands challenging male domination in fashion
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Here’s a tip: don’t
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Courtesy of Max La Manna)
Q&A: Navigating the NYC service industry through a chef’s lens
(Qianshan Weng and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Can Beli help you find love?
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 spots for outdoor dining near campus
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Where did all the gays go?
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
How millennial cafes are fueling NYC gentrification
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
As Bobst prayer room is vandalized, Muslim students gather to celebrate Eid
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Courtesy of Marc Brenner)
Review: Sarah Snook redefines live theater in ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
Review: ‘Smash’ makes a messy TV show even worse
(Courtesy of Sideshow and Janus Films)
‘The Shrouds’ and grieving in the digital age
(Courtesy of Bernard Walsh)
Review: ‘Drop’ drops the ball
(Courtesy of Devin Derose)
Q&A: For queer Christians, indie artist Semler is bringing a great awakening
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ adds another piece to the ‘Hunger Games’ puzzle
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a journalism-centered drama and more
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 books written by Irish authors
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A gory dystopian novel, an eccentric love story and more
(Mehr Kotval for WSN)
5 books to kick off Women’s History Month
(Courtesy of Sideshow and Janus Films)
(Courtesy of Bernard Walsh)
Review: ‘Drop’ drops the ball
(Courtesy of A24)
Review: ‘Warfare’ warns audiences of the realities of battle
(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
Review: ‘The Amateur’ doesn’t understand its message
(Courtesy of Levantine Films)
Review: ‘A Nice Indian Boy’ celebrates the bigness of LGBTQ+ love
(Courtesy of Devin Derose)
(Courtesy of Numero Group)
Review: Margo Guryan’s ‘28 Demos’ invites you under her musical umbrella
(Courtesy of Atlantic Records)
Review: Skrillex’s newest album brings a new meaning to all killer, no filler
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
Some sad songs for rainy days
(Courtesy photo by Isaac Wheatley)
Q&A: New York natives Laundry Day on coming full circle
(Courtesy of Marc Brenner)
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
Review: ‘Smash’ makes a messy TV show even worse
(Courtesy of Emilio Madrid)
Review: Cursing, cutthroat comedians duke it out in ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’
(Courtesy of Marc J. Franklin)
Review: ‘Purpose’ stages a contemplative family reunion
(Courtesy of Julieta Cervantes)
Review: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ fails its mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
New Met exhibition shatters beauty with a feminist hammer
A reproduction of Jan Lievens' 1625 painting “The Feast of Esther” at the entrance to “The Book of Esther in the Age of Rembrandt.” (Katherine Welander for WSN)
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
The Brooklyn Museum reflects on 200 years and embraces change
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
4 Central Park monuments and the historical women behind them
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Julia Smerling, AnMei Deck, Alisia Houghtaling and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Love
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
In photos: Game on!
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
When I gave up my iPhone, it changed my life

Since getting a flip phone, I have freed myself from incessant notifications and reconnected with the present.
Caia Cupolo, Contributing Writer
April 18, 2025
Kiran Komanduri
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)

Some would say flip phones are antique, out of style and simply obsolete — but for me, that’s the very appeal. From the horrible camera quality to their T9 keyboards, the seemingly outdated features of a flip phone actually offer an immense opportunity for me to take back my life and move away from mobile screens. 

After doom scrolling until sunrise multiple nights a week and getting tangled up in my numerous electronic chargers plugged in by the foot of my bed, I decided to finally make the jump and abandon my iPhone for a Nokia 2780 flip phone. While it’s only been less than two months, I can confidently say my life has changed for the better.

The perks of being a member of Gen Z born in the digital age might seem exciting at first, but the downsides are finally catching up to me: lack of attention span, worse sleep and unnecessary reliance on the internet. Though the accessibility of smartphones has opened new doors in technology and efficiency, we risk losing valuable screen-free experiences, like face-to-face interactions, to our smartphone addictions. While my iPhone has allowed me to connect with friends and family all over the world, its waning battery life, deteriorating chargers and the pressure to keep up with new Apple products — especially with the fear of rising prices following the Trump administration’s tariffs — further encouraged me to do away with the technology giant, in search of something that brings me back to the physical world. 

On top of my growing disappointment with my iPhone, I was also inspired by a group of flip phone teens in Brooklyn who founded the Luddite Club, which meets in Prospect Park every Sunday for phone-free hangouts: no texting, video chatting or social media posting allowed. To see members of Gen Z, a generation notorious for smartphone addiction, stress the importance of in-person, authentic interactions as a primary form of connection is powerful. I resonate with these teens’ pride in owning flip phones, as they prioritize face-to-face communication, despite others judging their green texts and lack of fancy phone features.

Since switching to my flip phone, I have noticed how much time I have on my hands without constantly staring at my phone. Now, I’m aware of all the times I otherwise would have been using it — from brief elevator rides to waiting for the subway, and even in the first seconds after waking up. New York City in particular is known for its fast-paced culture. Having a flip phone makes me proud to counteract that by simply sitting and doing nothing, achieving the quietness I craved while I was still an iPhone user.

Many of my friends and family have asked me why I made such a drastic switch, instead of just deleting social media off of my iPhone. But the reality is that smartphones themselves are designed to be addictive; social media apps, which encourage incessant scrolling and feigned social connections, simply fuel it. The constant stream of notifications — exacerbated by repeated alerts for the same message — conveniently lit up my phone screen, distracting me from studying, listening in class or simply just living in the moment. With a flip phone, not only do I no longer have social media apps, but I also am free of irrelevant notifications that trapped me in a swirl of digital rabbit holes. 

Since smartphones allow us to contact anyone, read anything or watch any video within seconds, accessibility becomes a dangerous habit. The time that people spend watching or reading any individual piece of digital media is decreasing, as ads and clickbait headlines encourage us to hop around the digital landscape with just the tap of a screen. I was disappointed to learn that over 50% of Americans did not read a single book in 2022. Even worse, American children’s reading abilities have reached new lows, and I cannot help but blame smartphones for contributing to lowering attention spans and comprehension skills.

Though passionate about the flip phone life, I have experienced the difficulties that come with it. The biggest one is not having Spotify. My Nokia 2780 does have the option to download and purchase music, as well as radio, but nothing can compete with the personalized “daylist” that Spotify would generate for me every few hours. Having a flip phone as a student does have its downsides — my friends find its pixelated camera cute, but it isn’t helpful for taking good quality pictures or for scanning QR codes. The worst is when a professor asks the class to “pull out your phones” and join a Kahoot or another online activity. Those are the moments when being disconnected, when everyone else is connected, makes me feel excluded — a testament to our reliance on not just devices, but those with the most modern features. 

Modern-day culture, in Manhattan particularly, encourages an on-the-go ideology, which goes hand-in-hand with a desire to keep ourselves constantly occupied, which often leads to us turning to our smartphones. This is why young adults like me, including members of the Luddite Club, have reverted to flip phones: to take back our lives and get back in touch with simplicity. Using my phone only for calling and text and my computer for everything else has given me the freedom to be fully present with the people and places around me — and I’m proud to say that I have no plans of going back to my iPhone.

Contact Caia Cupolo at [email protected].

Kiran Komanduri
Kiran Komanduri, Photo Editor
Kiran Komanduri is a junior studying English education at the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. She loves FaceTiming her two cats, listening to copious amounts of Taylor Swift and taking trips to Coney Island on the weekends. When she’s not in New York, you can find her splitting her time between Miami and San Francisco. You can find her on Instagram @kakomanduri1 or email her at [email protected].