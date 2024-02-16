Frederick Anderson creates a mélange of blues, grunge and rock and roll

Frederick Anderson — a renowned figure in New York’s arts and fashion landscape for more than a decade — closed New York Fashion Week with his Fall/Winter 2024 collection on Feb. 14 at The Prince George Ballroom in NoMad.

Anderson took inspiration from the evolution of music, focusing his collection around the theme of blues and ’90s rock and roll music.

“I want to move forward and tell the new story,” Anderson said. “But we do have these little pockets that inspire us. We don’t take things from the past and leave them there.

Anderson chose a myriad of fabrics and textures for his collection, creating a grungy contrast within each outfit. For the first half of the show, models displayed a fusion of sheer, chiffon dresses and knit asymmetrical tops and skirts that perfectly exhibit Anderson’s true style of lace and crochet sets. A series of satin and sequin suit sets with wide flare pants also referenced both ’90s rock and roll and country flare. Throughout the collection, the garments had leather accents to add an edgy touch to the soft laces and chiffon.