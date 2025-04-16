6 ‘Friends’-inspired outfits to get you through the week

A ’90s revival in fashion calls for a week full of references to the iconic New York City sitcom: “Friends.” Who better to recreate these looks than six students living in New York City? From Rachel’s iconic it-girl skirts to Ross’ staple sweaters, we styled modern-day looks inspired by the crew that defined an era.

Monday: Monica Geller

Monica Geller’s classic and chic style inspired by timeless ’90s pieces has made her a TV fashion icon, even in the 21st century. To spend a day dressing like her, implement that same, clean-cut and effortless essence Monica has in all of her looks throughout the show. For this reason, go with some ’90s-inspired jeans from Calvin Klein. Pair it with an Aritzia cardigan in Monica’s signature color: burgundy. The outfit wouldn’t be complete without her iconic black heeled boot. To accessorize for a nice spring day, add a casual black leather belt and throw on a pair of oval sunglasses that have a perfectly ’90s-style silhouette. Many of Monica’s outfits include a small watch and simple gold earrings, so incorporate these elements as well.

— Yanel Siqueiros, Contributing Writer

Tuesday: Joey Tribbiani

Tuesday belongs to Joey Tribbiani’s laid-back style. His wardrobe might seem simple at first glance, but there’s an art to his ’90s-guy charm: masculine silhouettes, leather jackets and an unwavering commitment to denim. To build your own Joey-inspired look, start with a basic black or white tee like this one from Uniqlo. Layer it with a faux leather jacket for that edgy, actor-off-duty vibe. For pants, opt for relaxed straight-leg jeans like these from Levi’s. Joey wasn’t one for flashy looks, but he knew how to keep it cool. Complete the look with black boots or high-top sneakers if you’re going for a more casual, Joey-at-Central-Perk look. Finish off with an optional chain necklace or silver ring — Joey likes to flirt with a little flair. If you want to lean into the look fully, practice your best “How you doin’?” in the mirror and maybe don’t share food today — Joey wouldn’t.

— Constantine Moore, Contributing Writer

Wednesday: Phoebe Buffay

Phoebe Buffay’s style is quintessentially experimental. To spice up your Wednesday, reflect Phoebe’s bubbly personality with an eclectic look. With a variety of patterns, textures and standout pieces in a singular look, Phoebe’s maximalist outfits are definitely about filling any empty spaces. To start, pair a patterned long sleeve with a skirt below knee length. Add some chunky brown heeled boots and, of course, her big tan faux fur jacket. Don’t forget to wear a matching chunky statement necklace and earrings, as well as a set of silver rings on every finger. If you want to go the extra mile, you can even do her signature spiky Y2K bun and add a few barrettes all throughout. It’s all about spicing up your mundane hump day, so have fun with this look. See this as an opportunity to craft an eccentric ensemble you normally wouldn’t — make Regina Phalange proud.

— Ella Kwon, Staff Writer

Thursday: Ross Geller

Forty-eight hours away from the weekend, Thursday is the perfect day for a Ross Geller-inspired outfit. This lovable character, known for his casual yet cool style, is the blueprint for transitional week-to-weekend looks. Ross can often be spotted in jeans and a crewneck sweater, like this cashmere sweater from Quince. Sneakers are also a staple for him, so try these Adidas Sambas. To finish off this look, opt for a sleek, black leather jacket.

— Jada Lee, Contributing Writer

Friday: Rachel Green

Taking on the character with arguably the most iconic wardrobe was daunting, but necessary to bring Rachel Green’s chic, timeless style to life. Start with a classic: the black mini skirt. There are many options for the top, given she evolves from casual T-shirts and long sleeves in the first seasons to business casual button-ups and turtlenecks after securing a job at Ralph Lauren later in the show. For a versatile look, go with a fitted white button-up. For the sake of comfort, pick out a pair of black knee-high boots with a thick heel, but if you’re looking to take it to the next level, thin-heeled knee-highs are the way to go. Top off the look with a simple shoulder bag and a gold bracelet to accessorize, but any dainty jewelry you have lying around will do the trick.

— Eva Mundo, Contributing Writer

Saturday: Chandler Bing

Saturdays are for Chandler Bing. Start with a blue Oxford shirt — because even when Chandler’s not at the office, he wants to look like he could be — and layer it with a black V-neck sweater for a cozier take on corporate. Add tan chinos, slightly wrinkled from napping in the barcalounger with a black leather belt or a pair of ’90s loose dad jeans. Finish with leather dress shoes, bonus if there’s an ironic detail, like these socks with tiny ducks, underneath. And if it’s chilly? Throw on a camel trench coat he borrowed from Ross and never gave back.

— Daphne Zhu, Beauty & Style Editor

Contact Yanel Siqueiros, Constantine Moore, Ella Kwon, Jada Lee, Eva Mundo and Daphne Zhu at [email protected].