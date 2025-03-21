5 overrated viral beauty products to scroll past

“Don’t trust the internet” — a statement we’ve all heard from professors and parents. But I would be lying if I said I didn’t consult Reddit, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube for all of life’s problems. Though many beauty products I’ve been influenced to buy online have successfully become part of my daily routine, the makeup world is ripe with overhyped gimmicks that are no more than fads. These five products are overrated and not worth your money. If you must, break the bank on your education, not your beauty routine.

Peel-Off Face Masks

Iconic 2010s skincare routines on YouTube always included a peel-off face mask aimed to clean your pores and smooth out fine lines. The satisfying reveal of peel-off masks collecting tiny pills of blackheads, sebaceous filaments and other gunk make the 10 minutes of constricted facial movement worth it. But while momentary cleanliness feels nice, all of that acne will return the next morning. These masks don’t do much to benefit your skin and, for many, can be irritating. Most peel-off face masks contain polyvinyl alcohol, a primary ingredient in most glues — why pay $24 for Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask by florence by mills when you can get Elmer’s Washable Liquid Glue for $0.97? Or better yet, opt for a double-cleansing routine to clean your pores more effectively: Use an oil-based cleanser and a water-based cleanser once a week.

pH Color-Changing Lip Products

Do these products change color? Yes. But it’s always the same shade — the same pink no matter what you buy. Sure, the feel and hydration of each brand is different, but no matter what, it’s still some variation of the same color. It doesn’t matter if it’s the $41 Givenchy pH Reactive Hydrating Lip Balm, Haus Labs’ $16 Mini PhD Hybrid Hydrating Lip Oil or a $9 Color Changing Lip Balm from Blossom. Even Tarte’s $26 Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Shift comes in many supposedly different shades, but they are not, in fact, different. But truthfully, the color itself isn’t the issue — it’s the significant price gap between brands, especially when more affordable options deliver the same result.

$26 for 0.2 ounces of colored water? Admittedly, the natural flush and lasting pigment sent me into orbit when I first tried it. But is it worth the price? No. There is a much cheaper option that is more practical — ETUDE’s Dear Darling Water Tint at $3 for 0.18 ounces of product. It has a very similar consistency but with a wider range of shades. I’ve been using the same product daily for the past year and a half and I’m not even halfway through. Applying colored water to your face shouldn’t come at such a high cost, so opt for this cheaper option instead.

Personally, I think scents are testaments to personality — Sol de Janeiro screams basic, especially the Cheirosa 62 scent. Of course it smells good, but for the price, I would expect some longevity in the scents. It seemed to last when I paired it with Brazilian Bum Bum Cream — but even then, the fragrance dissipated after three hours. This would be acceptable for Bath & Body Works, but for a $38 body mist? Unreasonable.

While the multi-styling tool boasts an impressive range of functions, you can achieve similar results using a round brush, a standard blow dryer and rollers, all for a fraction of the price. The Dyson Airwrap’s aerodynamic styling technology is undeniably innovative and convenient, but it isn’t without its flaws. My biggest gripe is that the curls don’t hold well. And if you’re spending $600 on a hair tool, you’d expect it to actually curl your hair and keep it that way. A tool that gives similar results is the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Styler — at $34, this tool is money well spent.

