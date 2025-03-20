Step into spring with these 7 sneakers

It’s time to stop wearing all black.

If you’re anything like me, winter is the time to wear literally anything and everything black in order to absorb as much heat as possible. But collectively, we need to ditch the black Converse and Adidas Sambas for spring — and add some color to our footwear collections.

The Adidas Japan resembles a cross between a Samba and the Nike Cortez with its classic Adidas black stripes and fitted silhouette. Pair it with some jorts and a jersey to match the ’80s teen movie feel of the shoe. This is a great choice for a stroll about the city.

Listen, I didn’t say ditch the Samba entirely — I said ditch the black ones. Just in time to match the gorgeous green leaves of Washington Square Park, Adidas is re-releasing their iconic Samba 62 on April 1 in the colors brown and green. The green version of the Samba has a slightly different silhouette, with a hybrid tread-like sole, perfect for grassy picnics with the girlies.

Yes, this one’s also green, but the 327 trades the sleekness of the Samba for a chunkier, softer feel — considerably more versatile. The cleat-like rubber on the bottom allows for more grip in the aftermath of the April showers, the double-layered suede can resist a fair bit of wear and the giant “N” on the side is a bold statement sure to catch anyone’s eye — why are they looking at your feet, though?

Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Union is back with another dual-colored Jordan 1 collaboration, this time a mix of the OG Chicago and Shadow colorways. Easily one of the most anticipated releases of the year, it features Union’s signature stitching between the two colors and their iconic tag right below the collar. While expensive by any standard, these shoes feel uniquely both retro and modern at the same time.

Nike released the Total 90 soccer cleat in 2004, with arguably its coolest version being the silver one. Now, they’ve re-released it as a lifestyle sneaker, but kept nearly every element true to the original — even the asymmetrical lacing pattern. The 2000s-style font and the large racing number “90” on the inner side add details of red and a sleek style that reflects T90’s heritage.

Speaking of shoes that are making a comeback — none other than the Galaxy foams have returned from outer space, gracing the hands of collectors who missed out and new sneakerheads alike. Known for causing quite a bit of internet discourse when first released, these shoes’ out-of-this-world pattern and glow-in-the-dark soles have cemented them as an icon of the basketball sneaker world.

I think the “Blue Quartz” version of the Comme des Garçons Converse is going to be at the forefront of this shoe’s comeback. Sure, anyone can wear the default black Converse with the red heart — 2018 is getting upset you won’t return its calls. These blue ones, however, are as close as you’ll get to Serena Williams’ exclusive blue converse from the Super Bowl halftime show. Plus, you can make that denim-on-denim look tie together real nicely.

