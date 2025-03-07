Designer bag dupes that will make you say ‘take my money’

If you’ve walked on Canal Street, you’ve probably seen troves of faux designer bags lined up for sale in neat rows on the sidewalk. Whether you’ve bought accessories from street vendors or never bat an eye, these dupes undeniably offer the illusion of grandeur. As the dominant trends of 2025 begin to settle, the fashion world is already buzzing with the year’s hottest accessories — and bags, in particular, are stealing the spotlight. Here are five designer bag dupes to channel celebrity energy without having to spend like one.

This top handle bag from 8 Other Reasons captures the essence of Prada’s Bowling Bag — but for about 3% of the price. The dupe offers a buckle strap design, dual handles and detachable faux leather shoulder straps. Like the Prada bag, its small, semi-circular structure is inspired by vintage bowling bags from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Its boxy silhouette is contrasted by minimalist hardware and a polished leather finish, giving the bag a sophisticated edge. While it first debuted on the runway 25 years ago, the Prada Bowling Bag has since been brought back by style icons like Bella Hadid, who was seen wearing it in 2022. You can easily take a page out of her book by dressing it up with a long skirt and boots, or dressing it down with a sports jersey and pair of sneakers.

For a practical yet undeniably chic everyday option, the Gathered Detail Shoulder Bag from Zara captures the same effortless style as the Chloé Paddington Bag. While this dupe doesn’t have its designer counterpart’s signature golden padlock, it does have extra end pockets, a double interior zip pocket and a magnetic button closure. The Chloe Paddington debuted in 2005, under creative director Phoebe Philo and quickly became one of the defining fashion trends of the early 2000s. Seen on celebs like Jessica Alba, Megan Fox and Mischa Barton, it was the ultimate it bag of the era, blending practicality with undeniable chicness. Crafted from buttery-soft, high-quality leather, the Paddington boasts a slouchy, rounded silhouette that exudes effortless cool while still maintaining edge. Its generous size offers ample space for the essentials — wallet, phone and keys — while interior pockets keep everything neatly organized. This Zara dupe pairs well with low rise jeans and a baby tee to capture the essence of Y2K-era celebrities.

Spotted with Tate McRae in New York last week, the iconic Le City Bag is a celebrity staple. But this Balenciaga piece is timeless — in 2001, when it was first released as the Motorcycle Bag, dozens of celebrities quickly deemed it all the rage. ASOS’ Glamorous top handle tote bag channels a similarly edgy spirit without the splurge. Thanks to its rectangular structure and external zipper pocket, this bag is perfect for holding all your essentials and can even serve as a travel bag. Its leather handles and zippered front pocket add to the bag’s indie sleaze appeal while also keeping it extremely practical. Pairing it with a casual sweat set and pair of big sunglasses, makes a lazy outfit instantly high fashion.

The baguette bag was inspired by Parisian women who carry baguettes under their arms. Like its namesake, this bag is long, compact and rectangular, perfect for carrying a few lip products and a phone for a night out. The 8 Other Reasons Baguette Shoulder bag is a subtler dupe to the Fendi Baguette Bag, which was debuted in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi. The bag was catapulted even further into the spotlight when it was featured on “Sex and the City,” a late ’90s show currently enjoying a renaissance. One of its most memorable cameos was when Carrie Bradshaw was being robbed on the street and the mugger demanded her bag, she protested, “It’s a baguette!” This bag can be perfectly paired with a mini skirt and knee-high boot to accompany you on a night out.

Noirvere Vivienne Paris Bag | $60, on sale

The Vivienne Paris Bag strikes the perfect balance between playfulness and sophistication. Its slouchy shape, providing ample space for your essentials, rivals the Vitello Lux Bow Bag for a fifth of the price. The bag by Miu Miu — whose designs were a common choice earlier this week at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party — is defined by gorgeous bow accents on either side elevating the bag’s overall feminine appeal. The foldover top gives the bag an added layer of refinement. Available in a variety of shades, from classic black to baby pink, the Vivienne Paris Bag can be perfectly paired with a flowy skirt and a pair of kitten heels to fully embrace its feminine charm.

