The Christmas song kit for a perfect winter fit

Temperatures in the city are dropping as low as your midterm score, with only your wardrobe to protect you from the bitter chill. Since nobody can deny humming along to or full-on belting a catchy Christmas song, what better way is there to navigate Christmas clothing than with music as our muse?

Dressing up in the city can be difficult, especially when you see so many eclectic pieces worn by passersby on the street. Self-expression through clothing has always been a central component of life in the Big Apple — especially in the winter when New Yorkers can layer to their hearts’ desires. If you’re looking for a creative way to elevate your seasonal look, my advice is to get lost in the lyrics.

“Last Christmas” by Wham!

Although this song may not exude Christmas cheer, its themes of holiday heartbreak inspire the perfect festive revenge look. Shelf the stockings and hot chocolate and pick up the lash curler and the tights — it’s time to create an outfit that exudes Christmas vengeance. You’ve got to start with a cute mini dress — red, of course — sensual, elegant and tantalizing to that ex of yours, yet festive nonetheless. Add some knee-high stockings and glossy kitten heels to accentuate the look. If the look needs a little extra spice, go ahead and grab some string or thicker thread to tie into a bow around your waist — a subtle reminder to that ex of yours that you’ll be a present they’ll never unwrap again.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

As soon as the clock strikes 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1, you best believe this song is already queued on my speaker, and the world won’t be hearing the end of it till Dec. 26. Everyone knows the lyrics, and we all know what vibes it encapsulates: holiday joy and excitement. Start with a knit sweater — preferably oversized — and follow with fuzzy earmuffs and the comfortable, baggy pants of your choosing. Who said cozy can’t be cute?

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Andy Williams

There’s nothing quite like crossing that threshold between pumpkin patches and gently drifting snow — or in New York City, copious amounts of rainfall and escalated tourism, specifically around the Bryant Park Winter Village. Either way, this song is accurate — winter in the city comes with an array of perks, whether it be the Rockefeller Center Tree illuminating 50th Street, high-end shops going all out with holiday window displays or Central Park strolls in all their winter glory.

But to fully embrace this season, you simply must dress the part as well. If you’re trying to solidify that classy, “It” Boy look for the winter season, here’s what we’re going with: Start with a pair of trousers or dark-wash jeans, a bit wider on the leg. Tie that off with a belt of your choice, and on top, wear a knit sweater or button-down. A trench coat or overcoat, preferably black or navy blue, will finalize the outfit. Accessorize with a pair of dark gloves and a scarf to keep that neck warm. Now you’re ready to strut along Fifth Avenue like a boss.

“White Christmas” by Michael Bublé

Each verse of “White Christmas” makes me envision something uniquely Christmas: buildings ornamented with beads of snow, families together in fresh linens beside the fireplace, angels with milky wings and marshmallows in hot chocolate.

Now, in order to properly embody a white Christmas, we have to nail the clean, tranquil vibe. To start this unisex, all-white look, we’re going with a cashmere piece on top, preferably with intricate stitching — substitute with a non-fluffy white sweater if not. On the bottom, throw on a pleated pant and to seal the outfit, a body-length faux fur coat — functional in keeping you warm but stylish in embodying that chic, all-white Christmas look. Accessorize with a medium or large bag, and pray your bottoms and coat don’t drag on the subway platform — a true Christmas miracle.

The “Twelve Days of Christmas” by Bing Crosby and The Andrew Sisters

While this beat isn’t exactly everyone’s jam, it’s an undeniable classic — so we’re curating a welcoming look that leans into the vintage elegance of this caroling staple. Start with an off-the-shoulder sweater with ribbed cuffs and a fold-over neckline, a skirt or pants of your choice and perhaps a trapper hat or any other fluffy head-piece. Voila! You’ve become far cuter than that overrated partridge.

Contact Ashwin Nanda at [email protected].