Booting out the basics: 6 unique Dr. Martens for the winter

The doc is in, quite literally. The chilly season welcomes a surge of leather-bound footwear across campus. By now, we’ve all seen the 1460s or the Chelsea boots. If you’re trying to impress your class crush or get that perfect candid shoe post on your Instagram story, I have the shoes for you. Here are some of WSN’s most unique picks from the Dr. Martens website.

The Mary Jane Dr. Martens are a beloved style of shoe for fans of the brand. The heart-shaped toe caps draw customers to this cute and dainty shoe that gives any outfit a bit of playful charm. The leather’s rich brown color provides a rustic twist to the classic style, which is sure to elevate your shoe game. If you’re looking for an artsy shoe to go with your vintage-style wardrobe, this Mary Jane is the perfect fit.

For anyone looking to incorporate an indie sleaze vibe to their outfits, the Virginia Leather Knee High Boot will do the job. These shoes are absolute showstoppers — just ask Olivia Rodrigo, who has sported these grungy boots on stage and across red carpets. We can’t blame Rodrigo for her love of these shoes either. Seriously, what’s cooler than wearing a tall laced boot out on the streets with some fishnets and dangly jewelry? As trends from the 2010s make their way back into mainstream media, these shoes are a staple piece for anyone with a Tumblr-inspired closet. If you’re trying to be ahead of your time by wearing styles from the past, this is just the winter boot for you.

While we’re on the topic of singer-inspired footwear, we need to talk about Tyler, The Creator’s shoe game. For fans looking to emulate the star, the Adrian Smooth Leather Tassel Loafers encapsulate the jazzy and classy vibe the artist brings to his music. They are the perfect shoes to wear if you want to look as polished as possible. Throw on a fur cap, cardigan and, if you’re a hardcore fan, grab a briefcase to create the perfect Tyler-inspired look. What says sophisticated more than a tasseled loafer?

The Maybole Square Toe Mary Jane Shoe is a sleek and solid shoe that offers both comfort and timeless style. Despite their simple design, these Dr. Martens are anything but basic. For anyone looking for a daily winter shoe that goes with just about any outfit, this is the one to get. Their ability to be paired with a variety of styles and clothing ensures that you will get the best bang for your buck with these shoes. They’re eye-catching and easy to style — what more could you ask for?

The Arc Crazy Horse Leather Platform is an Oxford shoe sure to make a statement as you venture from class to class. Featuring the same rusty leather as the Mary Janes, this shoe has an indie-steampunk vibe that makes it one of the coolest shoes on the list. Their chunky platforms are perfect for marching through puddles or winter snow, and their unique look will be sure to make you stand out in the fashion-forward streets of New York City.

Knee-high leather boots are the it shoe this season and there’s no better place to get them from than the most iconic boot manufacturer. The Amaayah Knee High Leather Boot is a unique Dr. Martens that is effortlessly chic and makes for the perfect statement shoe. The high-quality leather will provide you with a sturdy shoe that will get you through some tough weather this winter, all while staying in style.

A holy-grail shoe for students here at NYU, Dr. Martens are a must-have this winter. The Dr. Martens you wear, however, should represent the person you are. This university’s culture encourages diversity and the sharing of one’s differences. Why not let your footwear emulate these ideas as well? Choose a shoe that fits you this season. There’s nothing more timeless than your own personal style.

