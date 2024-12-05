Wrap up your semester in style with these final exam fits

As finals season draws near, these upcoming weeks could be your last chance to start a conversation with your class crush or introduce yourself to that classmate you’ve been meaning to talk to all semester. However, this critical moment calls for some style decisions — when it comes to test taking, will you opt for cozy attire or confident flair?

Sweatsuit set

Elevate your exam game with the ultimate comfort outfit: a matching sweatsuit set. When prioritizing comfort, this is your go-to choice for acing your finals in style. It’s simple and comfortable, and you’re guaranteed to look put together when wearing a matching set. If you’re looking for stylish and comfortable sweatsuits to camp out in Bobst in, check out Aritzia for their matching sets. If you aren’t looking to invest over $100 in some sweatpants, Old Navy has them in many colors. No matter what brand you choose, this fit will surely set you up for academic and style success.

Business casual

Whether you have class presentations or just want motivation to study for your exams, consider opting for a business-casual combo. If you want to dress to impress, nothing says business casual better than a sharp suit and blazer set. Whether you’re rocking the classic blazer-and-slacks combo or going full-on suit with your favorite dress shoes, this set will set the tone for success in style. If you’re shopping for a suit and blazer to motivate you to kill these exams, Banana Republic has a wide selection of business attire in neutral tones. Alternatively, for a more budget-friendly option, Abercrombie & Fitch is the perfect place to find tailored pants and blazers.

Your everyday outfit

For some, final exams are just another day to rock your casual everyday outfit. Picture this: comfy jeans or dress pants paired with a chic top, effortlessly casual and relaxed. However, with the recent winter chill in the city, embrace the opportunity to layer with cozy sweaters and jackets that will pair perfectly with your favorite jeans. Chunky scarves, knit beanies and stylish boots can also add warmth and personality to a cold-weather look.

Athleisure

Consider rocking your go-to athletic wear for ultimate comfort and coziness this finals season. You might find yourself sporting leggings with a matching top or joggers with a perfectly fitted tank. Plus, you’ll be ready to hit the gym or take a nice long walk following your dreaded in-class essay. Lululemon has a variety of athleisure in multiple colors, so if you’re looking for a bright red set to make a statement as the semester finishes, this is the perfect option for you. Garage also has an athletic-wear line for a more affordable look.

