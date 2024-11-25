SoHo stores I’m tired of gatekeeping

The location of NYU is stellar for a number of reasons: it’s surrounded by the restaurant-laden West Village, the bustling East Village and the renowned SoHo district. SoHo rose to affluence in the 1980s as a cultural center of galleries, art and general bougieness. It’s one of, if not the only, neighborhood in New York City that boasts flashy consumerism as well as intricate personal style and artistry, with stores ranging from Prada to hidden vintage shops.

The sheer amount of choice in SoHo can be daunting, but lucky for you, my friends have diagnosed me with a crippling shopping addiction that hopefully lends me expertise in introducing my favorite SoHo shopping spots.

For loafers & graphic hoodies: derschutze

derschutze is a German brand that has been taking TikTok by storm with its creative and witty videos showcasing streetwear pieces. With two stores based in two of the most fashionable cities in the world — New York City and London — it describes its pieces as “wearable art.” True to its branding, its loafers combine genuine leather with intricate, artistic embroidery. For instance, the awakening v2 loafer showcases stitching that strikingly emulates the awe-inspiring stained glass paneling found in historic cathedrals.

derschutze also offers edgy and distinctive graphic hoodies, t-shirts and jerseys in a variety of neutral tones designed for optimal layering. Pieces from these stores will earn you side-eyes from passersby questioning if you’re one of those NYU students who leads a secret fashion influencer double life.

For basics with a twist: Isalis

If you’re looking for a simple sweater or pants for the winter with a cool-girl edge, Isalis is your best bet. A curated female fashion store, it’s the perfect store for girlies who want classic, everyday pieces that go with everything, yet have an aura to them that makes you look twice.

If you want a sweater, they offer asymmetric cuts that would pair well with any jean or skirt. If you are in search of pants, they have classic-cut leopard print jeans, sleek track pants and the classic leather pant — a city girl staple. They also have a great selection of leather and bomber jackets for the winter.

For mesh tops, funkiness, accessories: Female Form

Down the street from Isalis is a colorful hole-in-the-wall that has a bit of everything. Set against a pastel backdrop of pink tiles, Female Form has a massive table of accessories right when you walk in. Whether you’re in need of sunglasses, necklaces, rings or hats, this shop’s got you covered.

To the right of the store, there are racks of colorful and patterned pieces of clothing that would brighten up any wardrobe. The mesh tops in this store are some of the best in New York City — although they are slightly on the pricier side, averaging around $70 per top. If you’re looking for shoes, Female Form also has some unbelievably edgy flats, heels and loafers.

For Parisian-chic vintage: Heart & Lou’s

If I had to choose one store to gatekeep in New York, I would choose Heart & Lou’s. This vintage boutique is not widely known, and I stumbled upon it purely by accident when taking the wrong street on the way back to the Paulson Center. With an inconspicuous, navy blue-painted exterior and shrunk-in door, I almost bypassed this hidden gem — which could have been the gravest mistake of my life.

When you walk in, the warm lighting, vases of flowers and tasteful jazz music transport you to Paris, which is only further enhanced by its selection of beautiful vintage designer pieces ranging from Neiman Marcus to Gucci. Expect pieces here to look understated yet undeniably timeless and high-fashion. The most unbelievable part about this store, however, is its shoes. You can find the most beautiful vintage kitten heels, loafers and boots here from Jimmy Choo or Prada for around $200-300. This is a pricey store, but it’s basically a gallery of vintage finds — great for browsing on an aimless day.

For basic basics & puffer vests: OAK + FORT

If you’re looking for some wardrobe basics to get you through the winter, OAK + FORT is the store for you. Right next to the overwhelmingly popular Glossier, this modern and minimalist store is often overlooked. They have a bit of everything, from thick sweaters and baggy jeans to scarves and jewelry.

My favorite section is their outerwear: Their puffer vests are sleek and stylish, trendy yet unique. This brand takes after the classic Scandinavian style that has blown up on TikTok and Pinterest with its clean lines and neutral shades.

For leather jackets, sweatshirts and everything in between: The Vintage Twin

Right on Broadway is The Vintage Twin, a shop that looks intimidatingly costly with its white storefront and high ceilings. However, this store offers some of the most affordable finds in SoHo — and yes, you have to actually search for what you’re looking for amongst the sheer range of what they offer.

The Vintage Twin offers a great range of broken-in leather and bomber jackets, as well as trench coats. They also have a plethora of colorful jerseys, skirts, nightwear and — my favorite — a seemingly unending rack of quality sweatshirts and tees all priced around $30 or less. Since the store only carries skinny or straight-legged jeans, I wouldn’t recommend coming here for trendy wide-leg denim or baggy bottoms.

