NYC Black Friday boot camp

It’s easy to feel sad when you’re an NYU student who isn’t going home for Thanksgiving — but fear not, there is always one tradition that never disappoints. Black. Friday. Shopping. And, in the shiny Big Apple of all places.

I grew up immersed in Black Friday shopping –– and when I say Black Friday shopping, I don’t mean wandering into shops at 9 a.m. I mean I was up at midnight, posted up outside of the stores ready for them to open at midnight the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday is quite literally my favorite holiday.

I still remember my very first Black Friday experience. I was only 4 years old and 3 feet tall when my parents whisked us away after Thanksgiving dinner to hop on a ferry from New Jersey to the Macy’s in Midtown. We waited in the brisk air for four hours, surrounded by hundreds of other excited shoppers, all waiting for the doors to open. Armed with just a slice of cheese pizza, I was wide awake. Even in my youth, I understood the mission: be the first ones in and snag discounted designer.

Although Black Friday has drastically changed over the past years, as Cyber Monday took over during COVID-19, Black Friday can still be an exhilarating experience. As a self-identified expert on everything Black Friday, here are three tips to transform your post-Thanksgiving feast into a shopping spree that could become your favorite memory of the holiday season.

Rule 1: Plot your purchase path

The most important thing to do before Black Friday is to make a plan. First and foremost, choose where you want to go between the different shopping districts in the city. Fifth Avenue offers a selection of more big-name brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and Victoria’s Secret while SoHo is home to plenty of unique boutiques. If you are craving a mall experience on Black Friday, I recommend checking out The Shops at Columbus Circle at Lincoln Center. Although it has a limited number of stores, including Lululemon, H&M and J. Crew, it is one of the few malls in Manhattan, offering a suburban shopping experience in the heart of the city. But if individual storefronts are more your style, brands like Aritzia and Ralph Lauren offer deals on puffer jackets and crewneck sweaters respectively.

Rule 2: Surf the sites

After planning your Black Friday route, it is essential to know which stores offer specific discounts and what items you want to prioritize. Keep a list of the products you are looking to purchase and the deals you want to take advantage of. It’s important to know what you want so you can beeline straight to your desired product without wasting time. If classic leather boots are on your list, I recommend checking out Schutz on Broadway for their annual Black Friday sale. While it can be challenging to predict Black Friday deals at retailers, you can skim websites like Nordstrom and Macy’s to check if your specific items are available at certain locations around the city.

Rule #3: Fuel for the frenzy

Now, this might seem the least important rule to follow, but trust me, my dad once learned the hard way how hunger can slow you on Black Friday. For those who are going to be camping out overnight, pack a snack or meal depending on how long you plan on waiting. If you wish to start your shopping day at a more reasonable hour, treat yourself to a drink, whether that be your favorite refresher from Starbucks or a matcha from Blank Street Coffee. Prioritize quick bites like pretzels and chili dogs over sit-down meals, which are best saved as a post-shopping reward. For the most convenience, pack an energy bar or candy to give you that boost when you need it the most.

Contact Rizaa Fazal at [email protected].