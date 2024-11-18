Fashion influencers you need to follow

It’s almost impossible to scroll through TikTok without stumbling upon a new fashion trend, making it overwhelming to keep up. Influencers are often the culprits, convincing us to purchase products that we may not need. It is often not obvious who to listen to for sound fashion advice, so here are five influencers with a strong sense of their individual style, regardless of what’s popular.

Remi Bader — @remibader

You probably remember Remi Bader from her realistic try-on hauls back in 2020. From Zara to Anthropologie, she’d create TikToks comparing how different clothing items looked on a model versus on herself. Bader’s hilariously honest struggle to find well-made, well-fitting clothes for plus-sized women earned her respect in the fashion community and the title of a body-positive influencer. Now, she often shares her own tumultuous journey with self-acceptance, teaches women to embrace their natural curves and offers fashion advice. She’s on a mission to help every plus-size girl feel fabulous and included in all the internet trends, collaborating with size-inclusive brands like Good American, releasing her own line at Revolve that extends from XXS-4X and posting links to all her outfits. While fashion is her focus, her fans are drawn to her vulnerability. Bader’s unafraid to cry, laugh or rant on camera. She’s as real as it gets and doesn’t shy away from calling out brands that don’t align with her message.

Mandy Lee — @oldloserinbrooklyn

Mandy Lee, a fashion analyst, is your go-to gal when it comes to being ahead of all the trends. She’s honest about what’s “in” and what will be “out” next season, making fashion forecasts after major brands’ runway shows to determine what iterations of their designs will make their way to mainstream fashion. As one of the most knowledgeable influencers in the fashion sphere, she creates helpful videos discussing microtrends, overconsumption habits and what small businesses to shop at. Like many of us, she’s also obsessed with the Met Gala and makes prediction videos every year regarding how different fashion houses will interpret the theme. While Lee’s personal style is quite quirky and playful, her fashion sense applies across all aesthetics.

Wisdom Kaye — @wisdm8

If you follow fashion, you’ve probably heard of model and influencer Wisdom Kaye. With over 12 million followers on TikTok, he’s received praise from publications like Vogue and Forbes for his innovative fashion. His androgynous and costume-esque looks push the boundaries between wearable and avant-garde. Kaye’s inspirations range from sci-fi and western to decade-specific aesthetics like 1960s Motown and 1990s punk, creating highly produced videos for each of his looks. As the king of experimentation, he also has a series where he’ll recreate the same outfits at various price points, his latest showcased four fits for $150,000, $15,000, $1,500 and $150. While his style isn’t always the most practical for everyday wear, he is a testament to fashion being an art form.

Marie Gaguech — @mariegaguech

Parisians have always been considered the “cool girls” in fashion — Marie Gaguech, who lives in Paris, is no exception. With bleached eyebrows and burnt orange hair, she often dresses in shades of fiery reds and muted oranges to compliment her locks. A lover of chunky jewelry, bold nail designs and animal print, her eclectic style is enticing. Gaguech often posts get-ready-with- me videos, Paris Fashion Week content and PR unboxings from luxury brands. When she’s out on the town, she’ll create videos of someone asking her if she dropped her wallet or keys, but mistakenly assume they want to know her outfit details — unabashedly explaining where every garment she’s wearing is from. It’s her cheeky, creative way of helping fans emulate her wardrobe.

Brigette and Danielle Pheloung — @acquiredstyle and @daniellephe

The internet loves its twins. While Mary-Kate and Ashley are still the hottest twins in high fashion, Brigette and Danielle Pheloung have taken the TikTok fashion community by storm. They have their own accounts but are often featured on each other’s pages discussing the newest product launches or taste-testing latte flavors. Although they are identical, their lifestyles and fashion sense greatly differ, making them the perfect pair to follow for style inspo.

Bridgette, a full-time influencer, with 1.2 million followers, is always sporting the latest microtrend. She loves teaching her audience how to style their clothes instead of simply wearing them. From adding flashy accessories to layering for the colder New York months, she’s got great advice. While her taste veers on the luxurious side, she’s often in basic pieces that are feasible to recreate with affordable brands. She also has a styling series where she creates an outfit around one daunting clothing item to make it more wearable. She’s worn a wedding dress for Thanksgiving dinner and a bodysuit with no pants to New York Fashion Week.

Danielle isn’t exactly a full-time influencer, but a corporate girlie. As an associate at Goldman Sachs, she’s constantly making videos about how to dress in corporate settings, where she showcases simple yet sophisticated looks. She offers her fellow working girls advice on how to step up from slacks and button-downs to more stylistic choices, like midi skirts paired with leather boots or fitted blazers and stilettos. Danielle also posts lifestyle content with videos that detail her routine before work and her 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. after work. Her page is a happy medium between a life in fashion and finance.

Contact Olivia Condell at [email protected].