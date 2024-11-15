New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Hold your horses: These are the cowboy boots you should actually buy

Ready to take your footwear to the wild, wild West? These quality cowboy boots will help you giddy up in comfort and style.
Ashley Combs, Staff Writer
November 15, 2024
Kennon Cummings
(Kennon Cummings for WSN)

Yippee-ki-yay! From country roads to city streets, cowboy boots are finally getting the attention they deserve. Whether you’re working on the ranch or strutting down the runway, this classic American footwear is the perfect everyday shoe to add Western charm to any outfit. So saddle up, partner, for a guide to the best cowboy boots to match any style.

For the Southern belle, Ariat’s Heritage R Toe StretchFit Western Boot in Distressed Ivory  I $169.95

An illustration of a white cowgirl boot with brown trump and detailing and a dark brown heel.
(Kennon Cummings for WSN)

Made with real leather, eye-catching stitching and StretchFit technology, these white Heritage Boots from Ariat are fit for any Southern belle looking to bring some class to the New York City streets. Originating in Union City, California, Ariat was founded with the goal of making Western boots more comfortable using athletic shoe technology. The dress heel and classic R toe are sure to add some beauty and charm to any outfit. Whether you’re dressing up for a night of line-dancing or strutting to a 99-cent pizza store at 2 a.m., the Heritage Boot by Ariat will get you to your destination. 

For the first-timer, DSW’s Call It Spring Wildwest Western Bootie I $79.99

An illustration of a short black and white cowgirl boot.
(Kennon Cummings for WSN)

If you’re looking to dip your toe into the cowboy boot scene, these Call It Spring booties from Designer Shoe Warehouse are an excellent choice for embracing the fine line between country and chic. The wide shaft features a subtle stitching design and tiny pull straps, echoing the signature anatomy of Western wear without totally committing to the cowboy look. The pointed toe and chunky 3.5-inch heel dress up the black instep to make it a shoe fit for any elegant city-girl fit. While not suited for square dancing or boot scootin’, these boots still honor Western style in a totally chic, polished way, making them the perfect, low-cost pair for any cowboy-boot skeptic to try. 

For the classic cowgirl, Tecovas’ The Annie in Sequoia I $345

An illustration of a brown cowgirl boot with a light brown pattern.
(Kennon Cummings for WSN)

If you’re ready to invest in a pair of boots you’ll have for the rest of your life, the Annie Boot from Tecovas is for you. Named after a geological formation at the bottom of Palo Duro Canyon in northwest Texas, Tecovas is a brand committed to making high-quality, sustainable and responsibly sourced boots in León, Mexico, “the boot-making capital of the world.” Each boot undergoes a 200-step process from the hands of generational bootmakers and artisans, creating a unique and thoughtful boot designed to withstand anything the farm or city throws your way. The Annie is their most popular cowboy boot for its strong design, flattering shape and variety of materials. The color Sequoia is made from beautiful cowhide material and creates the perfect versatile dark brown boot that every true cowboy needs. With its flattering deep-scallop cut, timeless mid-calf height and striking snip toe, it’s the perfect everyday boot, that in all seriousness, will probably outlive you.

For the rodeo queen, Ariat’s Hazen Western Boot in Ripe Serrano I $239.95

An illustration of a rusty brown cowgirl boot with an orange and white design.
(Kennon Cummings for WSN)

If this ain’t your first rodeo and you are looking for a boot that will stand out, the Hazen Western Boot in the color Ripe Serrano is sure to get you that Rodeo Queen crown. This style from Ariat is inspired by traditional Western boots, featuring a shorter shaft and a walkable wooden heel. The five-row stitch embellishment and pointed X-snip toe add a showstopping flair to a functional, comfy shoe. The shorter shaft height makes it ideal for tucking in jeans, throwing on a white tee and letting your colorful boots do all the talking.

For the buckaroo on a budget, Coconuts by Matisse Women’s Cimmaron Faux Leather Western Boot I $69.95

An illustration of a brown cowgirl boot with a light brown trim at the top of the boot and light brown accents.
(Kennon Cummings for WSN)

If seeing the price of these boots has your mouth wide open in shock and bewilderment, you are preaching to the choir. While I highly recommend biting the bullet and investing in a good quality pair of cowboy boots, that is just not in the stars for every cowgirl. These Coconut boots by Matisse save the day. For just under $70, you can still get a stylish, walkable pair of boots that will allow you to hop on the cowboy-boot trend without having to make a deal with the devil to get them. While made with faux leather, it’s not noticeable when you are admiring them from afar. Instead, the attention grabber is the two-toned color design on the upper shaft, adding an elegant twist to a handsome and affordable Western boot.  

For the outlaw, Tecovas’ The Jolene in Midnight l $295

An illustration of black cowgirl boots with a white line design.
(Kennon Cummings for WSN)

These Jolene boots epitomize both country icon Dolly Parton and her popstar goddaughter Miley Cyrus with their melange of traditional country and contemporary design. This “peewee boot” from Tecovas features distinctive collar cutouts and retro threading on the top shaft that would make any outlaw proud. The Midnight color and ankle bootie shape adds a chic, mysterious feeling to a low-profile boot, and its durable cowhide material is ready to battle any night out in New York City. Its narrow 0 toe makes it perfect for sticking out beneath a pair of wide jeans or adding a vintage touch to a casual short dress or skirt. 

For the Coachella princess, Shyanne Women’s Analise Western Boots – Snip Toe I $149.97

An illustration of a light brown cowgirl boot with a brown heel and blue floral patterns.
(Kennon Cummings for WSN)

If you are hoping to embody Coachella queen Vanessa Hudgens in your 9:30 a.m. class, these Shyanne Analise boots from Boot Barn add a fitting boho flair to any festival fit. The beautiful, blue-flower stitching is bound to get you compliments while still being subtle enough to make them a staple piece in your closet. This refined style sports premium leather that molds to your feet and a stacked heel that offers stability and support for all-day wear. Paired with flowy fabrics and a floppy hat, you will be oozing the free-spirited vibe that hippies and cowgirls iconically share.

Contact Ashley Combs at [email protected].

