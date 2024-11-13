From bows to caps, here are 6 chic hair accessories to level up your look

Whether you’re chasing a sleek updo, a laid-back look or just need a quick fix for a bad hair day, the right accessory can work wonders. From claw clips that give ’90s flair to hairpins that add a subtle sparkle, these pieces make it easier than ever to elevate your style with just a clip, twist or tuck.

As temperatures drop and the struggle with unruly hair begins, these six picks are just what you need to keep flyaways in check while adding a bit of fun to your look. Even when bundled up in your coziest puffer, these accessories will keep your style fresh and playful all season long.

Bows

Small and dainty bows add a whimsical, charming touch to any hairstyle. Placing tiny bows at the ends of braids can make a simple style feel polished and fun, while larger bows in a half-up, half-down look add a touch of elegance that elevates casual outfits. Bows are incredibly versatile, pairing well with both casual denim and dresses, especially for a vintage-inspired or romantic look. They’re not just cute — they also keep hair in place, making them practical for windy winter days. For affordable and stylish options, check out accessories at stores like Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters or Target. Alternatively, you can buy ribbon and make a handmade version. Styles like low ponytails, loose waves or classic braids showcase bows beautifully.

Hairpins

Hairpins are making quite the comeback as a versatile accessory that brings an enchanting, vintage touch to any look. An ornate hairpin can instantly elevate a bun, whereas a sleek hairpin gives a minimalist style to twists. They’re practical, too, keeping hair secure and adding personality without overwhelming the overall look. For an authentic feel, try pairing hairpins with flowing dresses or tailored blouses. You can find unique options at specialty stores or on websites like Etsy, where artisans sell designs inspired by historical fashion trends.

Claw clips

Claw clips are a stylish yet practical accessory, perfect for adding a soft touch to any outfit. They come in various sizes, making them suitable for all hair types, holding even the thickest hair securely. Unlike hair ties, claw clips keep your hair up without leaving a dent, making them a great choice for transitioning between different hairstyles throughout the day. A small clip works wonderfully with half-up styles, while a larger one can elevate a loose, relaxed bun. They pair beautifully with cozy sweaters, flowy dresses or even a blazer for a chic, yet effortless look. For stylish options, try checking out stores like Urban Outfitters, Sephora or Amazon for an affordable variety of claw clips.

Caps

Baseball caps aren’t just for cheering in the stands — they’re versatile enough to wear with any hairstyle, adding a sporty edge. Caps are also a lifesaver on those bad hair days or when you’re short on time, making you look put together while covering oily roots. There are limitless possibilities on how to style these. For a laid-back vibe, pair one with loose waves or a low bun. If you’re aiming for a playful look, try braids or even half-up styles with a cap on top.

Barrettes

Barrettes are a functional hair accessory that can instantly elevate any look. They’re perfect for keeping hair out of your eyes or securing styles like a half-up twist, a side-swept look or a braid. With their sleek designs, barrettes give off a classy vibe, adding a touch of sophistication whether you’re going for an effortless look or something more professional. They’re also ideal for quickly pinning back bangs during class, keeping your face clear and focused without needing to restyle. You can pair a barrette with almost any outfit, like a cute flowy skirt or baggy jeans. For classic, high-quality barrettes, you can check out France Luxe, which has barrettes at a wide range of price points. If you’re looking for something local, Eve Beauty Store Union Square also has a great selection.

Headbands

Headbands are a delightful accessory that adds both function and elegance to any hairstyle. With countless designs available, they can bring variety to your look, whether you’re going for preppy or playful. From Blair Waldorf-esque cloth headbands to thin, plastic ones that offer a slicked-back flair, each type brings an element of personality to your outfit. Headbands are perfect for pulling your hair back from your face, making them practical for everyday wear. They’re also incredibly versatile — they pair well with loose hair, adding texture and color to a simple style, or can be worn with a sleek updo. For affordable options, check out Target, CVS or Duane Reade, where you can find a variety for around $7 to $12.

Contact Anjali Devgan at [email protected].