The infinite possibilities of the plain hoodie

Hoodies are a versatile closet staple that you can wear to both Bobst Library or to a night out on the town. Soon, the temperature will fall in New York City, and NYU students will be in the market for a warm layer. While clothing options are endless, sometimes it’s best to keep it simple with a hoodie. Let me show how you can elevate a plain hoodie to one that works for any occasion.

Let your hoodie take the back seat

Wear your hoodie as is, but make sure to give it some love. A plain distressed hoodie will allow you to be a bit more creative with other elements of your look — opt for patterned pants or some bright colored shoes to make your output pop. You will feel confident, cool, but most importantly, comfortable.

Hit the fashion jackpot by layering with a jacket

If you’re looking to dip your toes into fashion, learning how to layer will be your launchpad. Wear your hoodie with a loose-fitting work jacket for a more rugged look, or try a leather jacket to emanate the nostalgia of the ‘90s. You can also thrift a noisy denim jacket and let your hood peek out from under the collar — the hood is an underused accessory, seriously. Layering will make a once basic look a little more exciting and will keep you a bit more warm during the winter.

Bring an professional edge to your hoodie with a blazer

Wear your hoodie with a blazer to make it the perfect piece for a more professional environment. The blazer will make it seem like you just got out of a job interview, but the second you take it off, you are immediately back to casual mode. To style the blazer-hoodie combination, I’d recommend either fitted dress pants or a pleated skirt with pointed black shoes to achieve an elevated, chic look. To stay business casual, I’d suggest a pair of baggy jeans with Converse.

Turn your hoodie into an accessory

At this stage, forget the original purpose of a hoodie — now, consider it an accessory. Balenciaga had their turn with this back in March when they manipulated hoodies and zip-ups to style an all-hoodie look in their Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Try tying your hoodie around a button down, and wearing it like a shawl. To complete this look, find some worn-down jeans and black boots. You can also try wearing your hoodie as an undershirt by throwing on a baggy polo on top or wearing a scarf.

Contact Luke Adelson-Yan at [email protected].