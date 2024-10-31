The heels that heal

It’s the morning after, and the back of your ankles are stinging, red and swollen. Your arches feel like they’ve been torn in half, and one of your toes has a blister so shiny that you can see your reflection in it. You shrug it off, slap a Band-Aid on it and wear those heels again because screw it — beauty is pain, right?

Heels are the ultimate fashion paradox. We slip them on and instantly feel taller, more confident and undeniably chic. But as the days and nights wear on, the excitement fizzles out once we’re left limping instead of strutting. However, the good news is that there’s no more choosing between comfort and style and no more nursing blisters “in the name of fashion.” Pack up the corn cushions and heel grips — here are seven heavenly heels that give you style without the stinging.

Cap toe ballet heels

For days when you want to add a touch of elegance to your look, cap toe ballet heels will become your new best friend. Their chunky heels offer sturdy support that’s comfy enough for the classroom and stylish enough for brunch with friends. Pair them with jeans and a button-down and you’ll have a polished look that’s as guilt-free as it is gorgeous. Not to mention, you will totally give Chanel.

Heeled loafers

For those slightly business casual days, look no further than the heeled loafer. Perfect for fall, their sleek design and subtle heel give them the ability to be dressed up or down. You can combine them with flared dress pants and a fitted blazer for a sophisticated office look at your internship, or tights and a mini dress for a sit-down dinner in the West Village.

Black platform sandals

The black platform sandal perfectly balances casual and chic. These heels are perfect for taking a walk in the park or running errands around town, all without the worry of a single blister. The open toe allows for breathability, while the lug sole keeps you grounded — literally. Wear them with mid-rise jeans and a plain long sleeve to achieve that effortless ‘90s vibe.

Crisscross toe

The dancing queen, young and sweet, never had to worry about her toes slipping out of the front of her heels, so why should you? Heels with a thick crisscross toe are perfect for the inevitable speed-walking you’re bound to experience on a night out. The playful crisscross straps add a flirty, stylish touch that keeps those dawgs in place, regardless of the people who might step on you on the dance floor. Add some dark wash jeans and a statement top to the look and you’re all set for the night.

Kitten heels

Kitten heels are back, baby! With their skinny heels and manageable height, they’re perfect for when you want to feel coquettish and elegant without the risk of toppling over. To dress them down for some casual shopping in SoHo, wear them with low-rise jeans, a tank top and a cardigan. To dress them up for an evening on the town, style them with a flirty cocktail dress. You’ll look like a modern-day Audrey Hepburn, ready for martinis and moonlit convos.

Flared heels

For some people, their issue with heels is their surface area. And honestly, who can blame them? Trying to balance yourself on a heel cap that’s barely a square centimeter wide is absolutely wicked. Luckily, flared heels exist. The slim top and wide bottom of the heel give a vintage, yet edgy twist to any outfit, not to mention more stability in your walk. With these heels, you’ll be able to walk over the cracks and grates on the sidewalk without fear — watch out Rihanna.

Platform heels

For those fancy soirees where you want to elevate your style — and yourself — platform heels are your ticket to high fashion without the foot pain. The raised sole of the shoe puts less strain on your arches than regular pumps. So even though you feel like you’re only two to three inches off the ground, you’re actually five to six. Whether you choose to wear them with a sweeping gown or a chic cocktail dress, these heels are the real deal.

Finding the perfect pair of heels isn’t easy, but when you do, it can be a game changer. With these seven comfy heels, you can finally ditch the age-old saying that beauty comes at a price. After all, life is too short for sore feet!

