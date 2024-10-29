5 must-have going-out tops for any weekend plan

No matter the occasion — a night out at a bar, club or frat party — the perfect outfit always begins with the ideal top. Sometimes, finding that perfect statement top can be challenging. Whether you’re looking for something bold to make an impression at your go-to club or something lowkey for an appearance at your favorite frat’s party, the right going-out top is the ultimate game-changer. If you’re looking for inspiration on what top to wear any weekend, consider this article your guide.

Club Outfit

Planning outfits for an outing at your favorite club can be quite a hassle. You never know if your shirt is too big or small, but don’t fret — Revolve has just the top you need. The Calypso Top is not only a versatile piece that’s both classy and comfortable, but as the weather is slowly dropping, we all need a staple long-sleeve off-the-shoulder top to make an appearance in our club outfit rotation. It’s also a perfect match for those jeans that never fail you or a classic black miniskirt. The Calypso Top from Revolve guarantees that you will be in awe.

Dinner

With all of the new restaurants opening up near campus, sometimes the perfect weekend calls for a dinner out with friends. To strike the perfect balance between dressy and casual for any restaurant’s vibe, Zara’s Satin Effect Bow Halter Top is your secret weapon. The cute and flirty open-back is ideal for those tricky fall evenings where the temperatures are warmer than anticipated. Plus, the shirt comes in animal print, so if you’re feeling bold, try the alternative. This top will have you serving up serious style at dinner.

Frat Party Fit

On nights when you go to your favorite frat’s Friday party, casual but cute is definitely the way to go. What top can keep you comfortable all night while you smile and nod at the same crowd you saw last weekend? Look no further than Edikted. The Edikted Jupiter One Shoulder Mesh Top is the perfect choice, especially for fall. This top will also pair great with your favorite baggy or low-rise jeans to keep the outfit more lowkey.

Pub-Perfect Fit

Sometimes, all it takes to make an outfit pub-perfect is a casual bottom to pair with a staple top. Let that top be the Silence + Noise Coyote Cowl Neck Halter Top from Urban Outfitters.

This top offers a chic look without breaking the bank — perfect for a college student’s budget. If your wardrobe has been looking a little too dark lately, you can also find this top in various colors, such as black, purple, blue and red. Additionally, with two Urban Outfitters conveniently located near campus — at 628 Broadway and 162 Second Ave.

Night in with Friends

Especially now that it is midterm season, sometimes a night in with friends is all you need to make your weekend feel complete. On nights when a tub of Ben & Jerry’s paired with your favorite TV series is calling your name, all you need to perfect this night is a cozy top. The Easy Long-Sleeve Flannel Pajama Top from Hollister is just the outfit you need for a chill night. Coming in multiple colors, all your friends can pick their favorite and twin for a cozy night in.



