Raincoats that have a 100% chance of matching your style

While seasons predictably change every few months, one weather pattern remains consistently uncertain — rain. It’s most upsetting when you have to shelve the outfit you’ve been planning to wear after seeing the 75% chance of rain on your phone’s weather app.

Raincoats are truly the only effective way to stay dry in a storm: Umbrellas are useless against the autumn wind and it is impossible to look snatched under an unbearably large poncho — so that brings us to the raincoat. No matter what your style is, there is a waterproof and hooded raincoat to protect you from unpredictable downpours and to spruce up your outfit as you run to class.

Are you breaking the bank with your daily coffee and thrift finds? Well, hop over to Frogg Toggs for their affordable yet effective Ultra-Lite Hooded Jacket. With its adjustable hood and elastic cuffs, this coat is guaranteed to fit you perfectly and keep you dry all day. The jacket has an attached mini-bag to stuff it in, making it easy to carry anywhere and to use when you’re caught in the rain. While the fit of this raincoat is typical, it comes in both bright pink and teal and more neutral royal blue and khaki — with the right color, this coat can elevate your outfit and stay in the budget.

Even though we live in New York City, it’s a common desire to achieve “London chic” on a dreary rainy day — the Rains Curve Jacket does just that. Similarly to the classic trench coat, this jacket ends above the knee. While the coat itself has a minimal silhouette, it has a wrap-around belt to accentuate the waist which can be removed if desired. With this fashion comes functionality: The hood has a built-in cap to protect your face, as well as an adjustable drawstring to ensure that your flyaways are intact. The light and thin material makes this coat easy to layer with your fall sweaters, and the wide selection of colors like classic sand and the metallic rosy muse gives you options to specifically match your wardrobe. With this coat, you’ll look like a London babe in no time.

Many films and TV shows feature this classic coat — Georgie from “It,” Max from “Stranger Things”, Coraline from “Coraline” — why not stand out wearing the fashion of your favorite characters? Helly Hansen’s Moss Rain Coat fits the bill with its adjustable drawstring hood and mid-thigh length. The coat itself is optimal for college life — the polyurethane fabric is known to prevent water intrusions while still being light-weight, making it easy to move from class to class without feeling constricted. The coat would perfectly embellish your favorite retro outfit, protecting you from the rain and making others nostalgic.

When I think of the ultimate cool girl look, I think of Trinity from “The Matrix” — her slick-back hair, black leather clothes and round dark sunglasses exemplify the sleek and mysterious style essential to looking cool. The Rains’ Long Jacket is the best way to achieve this look — its shiny black material appears similar to the black latex of Trinity’s coat while still being waterproof. Its cap-like brim helps to build your mysterious aura, and the various snaps around the sleeves’ cuffs and hood make it near-impossible for water to intrude. For a more figure-hugging fit, go for the coat in an A-line silhouette which includes a wrap-around belt that will fit your figure perfectly. Since black is easy to style with just about any outfit, you can accomplish the cool girl look with black leather boots and dark sunglasses.

Of course, it is inconvenient for it to be raining when living in the city; everything feels gloomy and the idea of getting drenched in the street is uncomfortable. Wearing a weather-specific outfit always motivates me to go outside — shorts and flip-flops in the sun, ear muffs and boots in the snow, sweaters in the chilly fall — why not do the same for rain? We all have things we have to do, even when it’s pouring, so let’s stop using it as an excuse to stay home.

