UGG Boots — the fluffiest shoes you could ever slip on — were created by Australian surfer Brian Smith in 1978. Initially, surfers embraced Uggs for their high-quality sheepskin, using them to warm their feet after early morning surf sessions. Today, Uggs can be paired with practically anything, whether you are channeling early 2000s Y2K fashion, reliving the 2016 Christian-girl autumn vibe, or keeping up with today’s trends. No matter how you style them, Uggs are an essential element of fall fashion.

The UGG catalog boasts more diversity than you might expect, with a variety of Uggs you might not have encountered before. Here are five standout styles that will elevate your autumn outfits and have people stopping you on the street, eager to learn more.

These leather Uggs offer a perfect way to explore new fashion territory while staying true to your fall staples. Crafted from premium leather, they bring a sleek sophistication to the classic cozy design. Whether you’re taking advantage of the leather’s water resistance on a rainy day or running errands, these boots elevate the Ultra Minis into an adventurous, timeless shoe choice. With their distinct sense of style, these Uggs pair beautifully with your favorite jeans and a leather jacket or, for a bolder look, a mini skirt and long wool-knit stockings.

The Classic Chillapeak Tall boots are a nostalgic nod to 2016 Christian-girl autumn — the year where Long Uggs or “LUggs” were socially acceptable in society, especially when paired with black leggings and an oversized cable-knit sweater. Today, these fluffy LUggs, featuring a generous height of high-quality sheepskin, have been left behind for their length. While on the pricier side for Uggs, the Classic Chillapeak Tall boots make for the perfect post-workout comfort shoe, ideal for slipping over your athletic wear on a chilly day — a reminder that Christian-girl autumn never truly goes out of style.

Yes, this pair of Uggs might be the last thing you would expect to find on the UGG website, but keep an open mind. With a 2.75-inch platform heel, these Uggs could be the perfect alternative to your Dr. Martens or favorite brown fall boots. Styled with a matching denim set or a classic mini skirt and sweater, these brown boots offer a unique addition to any fall wardrobe. It might be a tough sell, but don’t be afraid to try them out at the UGG store, where you can find them in three colors: hickory, black and chestnut.

These Uggs are the ultimate trend-forward addition to your wardrobe this fall. The Classic Mini Dipper Puffer offers three unique styling options: wear them with the short, plush puffer side up, flip the puffer over to showcase the faux fur lining or remove the plush puffer entirely, transforming them into classic Classic Ultra Minis. These shoes are the perfect alternative to traditional leg warmers often paired with mini Uggs, allowing you to maintain a cozy look without the extra hassle. If length is a concern, you can add the Plushwarmer Tall for an extra $60, providing even more styling options — four distinct looks at a great value.

The Ultra Mini Caspian is an ode to the popular cheetah trend that has taken over TikTok. While it may be hard to determine whether these Uggs replicate cheetah, leopard or jaguar prints, they add a playful twist to the Classic Ultra Minis. Although the cheetah-print trend might be short-lived, these Uggs seamlessly blend bold and classic glamor while staying true to the brand’s signature simplicity.

There is a perfect Ugg for everyone, and so much more to discover. This fall, when you are picking out your essential Uggs, don’t be afraid to try something new, even if it seems a little bold. After all, all Uggs are good Uggs.

