From screen to street: 5 fictional characters to inspire your next style transformation

In a world where social media influencers and fast fashion reign supreme, it can be easy to lose sight of what truly defines personal style. But sometimes, the best inspiration comes from going back to the basics — like the fictional worlds that cultivated our creative minds. From the chic punk looks of Nana Osaki to the grand transformations of Daenerys Targaryen, these characters have mastered the art of making bold fashion statements that reflect their identities.

Molly Gunn from “Uptown Girls”

Summer may not be over for you yet, and that’s okay! Molly Gunn’s carefree, boho-chic style in “Uptown Girls” is the epitome of playful, effortless fashion. Her flowy dresses and layered accessories reflect her free spirit and refusal to conform to others’ expectations — Molly might not always make the best choices, but at least her outfits are cute. Bright colors, floral prints and chunky knit sweaters are her go-tos, making her outfits as whimsical as her personality. If you’re looking to channel her style, think flowy silhouettes, bohemian accents and unique accessories — perfect for these early fall days when you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to the sunshine.

Nana Osaki from “Nana”

Firstly, Vivienne Westwood — are you kidding me, do I even need to say more? Yes, I do; Nana revolutionized the grunge dress, blending punk rock with sophisticated, high-fashion pieces. Known for her love of leather jackets, cheetah print fur coats, plaid skirts and chunky boots, Nana takes punk to the next level with formal elements, tailored blazers and statement jewelry — like her iconic Vivienne Westwood Armour Ring. Her use of Westwood’s designs solidifies her as a fashion trailblazer, effortlessly mixing alternative with polished. To capture Nana’s style, embrace structured outerwear, vintage band tees and accessories that add a rebellious yet refined touch.

Tyler Durden from “Fight Club”

We all love him — or want to be him. Tyler Durden, the anarchic anti-hero from “Fight Club,” is iconic for his gritty street style. His staple red leather jacket — essential to any wardrobe — cropped tees and low-waisted pants declare his defiance, and his rugged unpolished looks embody his anti-establishment ideology. If you’re feeling rebellious, take inspiration from Tyler’s energy by incorporating leather pieces, distressed fabrics and vintage prints into your wardrobe. It truly is all about attitude with this one.

Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones”

Daenerys Targaryen’s wardrobe evolves just as much as her character in “Game of Thrones.” From soft, white, flowing dresses in earlier episodes to her structured, military-inspired outfits later in the show, Daenerys’ shift in style is no coincidence, reflecting her transformation from a gentle figure to a powerful leader. Each of her outfits is meticulously crafted to suit her environment — from light, breathable fabrics in the south to heavy regal fabrics as she ascends to power in the north. To draw from her style, reflect on your own evolution and incorporate pieces that show your strength, like structured coats or statement jewelry.

Artie from “Cruella”

Artie, the iconic character from “Cruella,” makes a statement with his gender-fluid fashion choices, combining masculine and feminine elements seamlessly. His eye for bold fabrics, patterns and exaggerated silhouettes makes him one of the best dressed characters in the film. Artie’s style is all about taking risks and pushing boundaries, from his tailored suits with metallic accents to flamboyant coats that steal the scene. If you’re feeling experimental, try mixing textures and bold patterns.

No matter who you draw fashion inspiration from, embrace your style and uniqueness unapologetically, just like these fictional icons. Fashion is an extension of who you are, so let your wardrobe tell your story — and maybe even the story of your favorite fictional character too.

