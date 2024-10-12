Sip in style: Outfits inspired by iconic cocktails

There is a certain momentum when going for a drink. A plan is made, you finish classwork for the week and you know you deserve a sip and a laugh. What else is there to live for? You look through your closet and search for the perfect attire for the occasion, because when you look good, you feel great.

If there’s anything to remember, it’s this: dress to f’ing impress. If you’re undecided on what to wear for the night, don’t worry. What better way to plan your outfit for the evening than to be inspired by your drink of choice?

Martini

Whether straight, dirty, caffeinated or perhaps the avant-garde Vesper, when it comes to martinis, class is the name of the game. Think suit jacket, dressed up or down, with boots or dress shoes. For a more feminine ensemble, try a backless dress and black heels. Don’t be scared to throw in some leather to make the outfit more casual. After all, you don’t want to outclass everyone. A cheeky piece of jewelry wouldn’t hurt anyone, but don’t overdo it. When it comes to martinis — and this outfit — less is more.

Negroni

A bold cocktail requires an equally daring look. Your inspiration for the outfit is none other than “House of the Dragon” actor Emma D’Arcy. In a viral clip from 2022, D’Arcy shared their ideal cocktail: a Negroni sbagliato with prosecco. The loose, color-popping formal attire they wear in this clip is what you should emulate in your ensemble. For this look, throw on a button-down shirt, undo one button — in fact, undo three — and wear a loose tie. Find some quality pants like khakis with a crease in the front and back. Try adding some distinctive jewelry, especially a necklace. Whether it’s sentimental or purely eye-catching, throw it on.

Mojito

This minty cocktail deserves a vacation-ready outfit. Throw on a tank top with some solid cargo pants or a long skirt and feel the good vibes. Wear some brown boots or a slip heel, and don’t forget to grab some shades on your way out the door. If that’s not quite your style, perhaps a summer dress that flows or a linen suit or two-piece would satisfy. To stay true to the mojito’s color scheme, use vibrant earthy tones — it’s no time for mundane black and white.

Manhattan

Let’s take it back for a moment. For my tenured professors and aspiring finance bros, these Manhattan-inspired outfits are for you. To prepare for sitting in a plush leather armchair socializing with friends, try a knit blue sweater with a white button down and tie. For an even more intellectual look, try some rimmed glasses and brown dress pants. As an alternative, abandon the sweater and rock the button-down look with a thick brown belt and a long, elegant maxi skirt. Regardless of how serious you Manhattan drinkers want to take yourselves, remember to have some fun.

Aperol Spritz

Now, let’s emulate everyone’s favorite Italian aperitif, the Aperol spritz. To match the casual nature of the beverage, a simple pair of quality jeans and a white shirt will do. Wear boots or sneakers, and definitely some black shades. Add a beige jacket or sweater if you feel so inclined, but feel free to stay simple.

Contact Constantine Moore at [email protected].