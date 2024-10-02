Athleisure: Do’s and don’ts

There are a lot of different styles on the streets of New York, particularly in the athleisure category. You can always trust that you’ll see someone bouncing down to SoulCycle in their neon tank or galaxy-print workout leggings circa 2014, pumped to start their workout. They are judged ferociously by high schoolers and Parsons students alike for their controversial decision of forgoing aesthetics for utility. Contrary to public belief, these two are not mutually exclusive. Although some may thank you for sacrificing your self-dignity at the humorous expense of others, please don’t become the subject of ridicule on the streets!

DO add an accessory, such as a color-matching cap or stylish headphones!

A colorful trucker hat could elevate a simple crop top and sweatpants look from “basic and bland” to “damn-I-want-to-brave-my-social-anxiety-to-ask-where-they-shop.” If your outfit is a neutral tone, consider adding a bold-colored cap to make an impression. Another option is matching the color of your hat to an item in your outfit, such as your jacket, shorts or shoes.

You can also never go wrong with a stylish pair of headphones. The metallic AirPods Max or Sony WH-1000XM5 can spice up your outfit by adding some chunky elegance. Bonus points if you layer your headphones over your cap in an edgy Jacob-Elordi-at-the-airport way!

DON’T wear unsuitable shoes!

Investing in a good pair of workout shoes is essential to optimizing both safety and comfort. If you like to run, the sleek Asics Gel-Nimbus 26s are a great option, or the chunkily stylish On Cloudmonster 2s. Running shoes are called running shoes for a reason — they provide extra cushioning, are lighter in weight and are more air-conducive. Overwearing running shoes causes the support foam to degrade, reducing the effectiveness and comfort of your workout.

For weightlifting in the gym, which often requires a sturdy, flat sole for better stability, the Adidas Powerlift line or The Total Shoes are made specifically for maximal stability and support. The Converse Chuck Taylors or All Stars are a relatively affordable option for a recognizably stylish, chunky look and flat soles.

DO layer!

Now that winter is coming, layering is ever more crucial. A simple look — like thick sweats over workout shorts, with the band of the shorts peeking out and coordinating with the color of your top — makes for a perfectly comfortable outfit. The “Princess Diana” look will also always be a classic: an oversized sweatshirt over biker shorts and calf-high socks.

A long-sleeve compression top is also a great way to keep warm and look stylish, or consider investing in a good workout jacket. For a polished and snatched look, the viral Lululemon Define Jacket never fails. An oversized, edgy fleece jacket or half-zip sweatshirt also adds an interesting texture and silhouette to your gym fit.

DON’T wear disgusting basketball shorts!

You know those black Adidas basketball shorts that every man above the age of five owns? Men — please do us all a favor and burn them! There are so many stylish workout shorts options.

For instance, the Rhone Mako shorts offer nine different color and pattern options, as well as pockets and stretch. The Lululemon sweat shorts give off a more casual, street-style look while providing comfort and durability.

DO your hair!

If you have long hair, high ponytails and messy buns are not your only options. Braids keep your hair firmly away from your face while also making you look fiercely put together and chic. There are so many options for a cute braid — you could go the rope braid route for a killer, no-nonsense demeanor, or a bubble braid for a more cutesy, voluminous look.

Space buns are also a unique hairstyle that creates an edgy style, while not having to worry about your hair during a satisfyingly difficult workout. If these styles don’t work for your hair, consider adding a pop of color via a cute headband or bright hairband.

DON’T wear ugly neon clothes!

Men in Washington Square Park who wear eye-violating neon shorts or T-shirts and no deodorant or shame, I’m talking to you! Yes, neon will always have a small place in fashion — but only if you structure your outfit around it and color-coordinate. Please do not impulse buy neon breathable tanks from Adidas and wear them with everything! If you must, match them to your shoes or other accessories with coordinated colors or muted tones.

DO feel comfortable!

Feel free to go out of your comfort zone to wear the coolest new shoes or a fun new sports bra, but remember to place comfort as your priority! At the end of the day, when you feel good, you look even better.

